The competition, called "One picture is worth a thousand words," successfully created a one-time connection of children from all over the world to Israeli historical events through photos. Photography is a great way to get to know Israel and to learn about historical events, to understand the changes that have taken place over the years, to compare the past with the present, and to discover the history of the country. The Department of Hebrew and Culture at the World Zionist Organization (WZO), in collaboration with the Central Zionist Archive, launched a photography competition among students from around the world in which they were asked to recreate historical images of the State of Israel.The competition, called "One picture is worth a thousand words," successfully created a one-time connection of children from all over the world to Israeli historical events through photos. Photography is a great way to get to know Israel and to learn about historical events, to understand the changes that have taken place over the years, to compare the past with the present, and to discover the history of the country.

"The historical moments that shaped the future of the State of Israel are now being revived and reworked in the eyes of the students participating in the competition from all over the world. There is an opportunity here to touch on history in an intriguing and fascinating way, "said Yifat Ovadia Lusky, head of WZO Department of Hebrew and Culture.

"The Zionist Archive invites the public to open a window to the past," said Bat Galim Shaar, Chairman of the Zionist Archive. "The pictures tell our story as a people, and their restoration by the younger generation can bring the past back to the picture and connect us to our heritage The competition received a great deal of attention around the world and pictures were received from all over the world."

After much deliberation, judges of the competion, amog which were Avi Sabag, director of the Musrara School of Photography, Press photographer Motti Kimchi, who served on the judging panel along with the head of the Department of Hebrew and Culture and chairman of the Zionist Archive, the winning photos were revealed.

Students of the Pressman School in Los Angeles, USA, who recreated a photo (Left) from the dance festival at Kibbutz Dalia (Right). (Credit: WZO) cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} - Students of the Pressman School in Los Angeles, USA, who recreated a photo from the dance festival at Kibbutz Dalia

Students of the First Wisdom School in Moscow, Russia, who recreated a picture (Left) of Yemeni children in a transit camp (Right), (Credit: WZO) - Students of the First Wisdom School in Moscow, Russia, who recreated a picture of Yemeni children in a transit camp,

Children of the Alumot Center in Cambridge, England, who recreated the picture (Left) of Haim Weizmann voting in the election (Right). (Credit: WZO) - Children of the Alumot Center in Cambridge, England, who recreated the picture of Haim Weizmann voting in the election.

Additionally, a commendation was given by the competition judges to two more photos:

Bialik Debuto School from Argentina, which will recreate (Left) the historical picture of the declaration of independence (Right). (Credit: WZO) - Bialik Debuto School from Argentina, which will recreate the historical picture of the declaration of independence