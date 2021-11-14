Joel and Estie arrive at the airport, all smiles, looking forward to their flight.

Joel is even looking forward to their seven days of corona isolation after arrival (the requirements at the time of the filming), “chilling out and having a nice little break.”

Nevertheless, the departure is somewhat bittersweet, as Estie’s mother, who was scheduled to accompany them, fell sick and had to remain behind. Estie is hoping to return to the US in a few months to help her move to Israel.

Leaving their Woodmere home, where they lived for 30 years, was not easy, but they are excited about the next stage in their lives.