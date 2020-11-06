The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

It ain’t over ’til it’s over: Jewish takeaways from a wild election week

What are the Jewish stories here? There are plenty. Here are a few.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
NOVEMBER 6, 2020 06:35
American and Israeli Jews [Illustrative] (photo credit: REUTERS)
American and Israeli Jews [Illustrative]
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 I’m writing this just as the Pennsylvania secretary of state announced that the bulk of ballot counting may be done by the end of Thursday. If trends continue, Joe Biden could be president-elect by the time you see this.
Or not. Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes would give Biden 273, the majority he needs. There are four other states in contention. North Carolina still looks solid for Donald Trump; Biden is winning in Arizona and Nevada, although trends could change. Georgia could pull out a surprise win for Biden.
What are the Jewish stories here? There are plenty. Here are a few.
Florida wasn’t all that: The Republican Jewish Coalition spent a good chunk of the $10 million it budgeted getting out the Jewish vote in the Sunshine State, including $3.5 million in TV ads. Jewish Democrats flooded the state’s Jewish community with GOTV calls. But Trump increased his share of the vote from 2016 and won the state, and it looks like it could have been a separate GOP ethnic targeting op that did the job: Biden fared worse than expected among the state’s Hispanic voters, who tend to hail from countries such as Cuba and Venezuela, where susceptibility to the notion that Democrats are trending socialist runs high. 
Pennsylvania and Michigan might have been all that: Jewish Democrats focused heavily on Florida but didn’t neglect Pennsylvania and Michigan — states where Jewish voters might indeed be making the difference, with Jewish populations well within the margin that would have helped give Biden the win. (Michigan has been declared for Biden.) Both states have dedicated Jewish Democratic operations: Democratic Jewish Outreach Pennsylvania and the Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus.
The badasses are back and the squad is bigger, but Rose wilted: Every member of the “badass caucus,” the five moderate Democratic congresswomen with national security backgrounds who won GOP districts in 2018, won reelection in a year where the GOP knocked off other Democrats. Among them are two Jewish women, Elaine Luria, a former Naval commander who represents the military-heavy Virginia Beach area, and Elissa Slotkin, the ex-CIA analyst who represents a district straddling Detroit and Lansing. There were concerns that their collective decision to vote to impeach Trump — a pivotal moment in 2019 — would harm them, but they’re back.
“The Squad,” the Israel-critical quartet of progressive congresswomen elected in 2018, is now a sextet, with the addition of New York’s Jamaal Bowman, who ousted longtime pro-Israel stalwart Eliot Engel in a primary, and Missouri’s Cori Bush, who pulled off a similar primary upset in the St. Louis area. Of the six, three are supportive of the boycott Israel movement: incumbents Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who are outright supporters, and now Bush ,who has said it is an “important” movement. Bowman, like Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, another squad member, has made clear his opposition to BDS, while Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, the best-known member, has not made her views known. Tlaib, perhaps the most Israel-hostile of the group, now has additional street cred for turning out the vote in her district and helping Biden wrest away a state Trump won in 2016.
Another moderate Jewish Democrat who prevailed was Josh Gottheimer, the New Jersey congressman who founded the Problem Solvers Caucus, which seeks to find common ground between Republicans and Democrats. One who went down however was Max Rose of Staten Island. Rose’s opponent, Nicole Malliotakis, sought to link Rose to anti-police protests in New York City; Staten Island is heavy with first responders.
Republicans stay steady: Two Jewish Republicans are going back to Washington. Lee Zeldin handily headed off a challenge in New York’s 1st District, in eastern Long Island, from a Jewish challenger, and David Kustoff in Tennessee sailed back home. Of the Republican Jewish challengers, only Lisa Scheller, facing Jewish Democrat Susan Wild in Pennsylvania’s 7th seems to have a chance, although her lead is decreasing as the vote is counted.
Ossoff to runoff: Jon Ossoff, who challenged incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue in Georgia, appears headed to a January runoff; according to Georgia’s laws, unless a candidate gets 50% plus one, it goes to another election, and Perdue is now at just 50%, with more votes from Democrat-heavy Districts yet to come in. That makes two runoffs: A special election pits Black pastor Raphael Warnock against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.  In a Georgia Senate election season that has already featured allegations of bigotry, get set for a roller coaster ride.

IN OTHER NEWS

Trump is here to stay …. Even if he goes. I analyze how Trump has changed the American landscape, and my colleague Ben Sales asks folks what that portends.
Pittsburgh reemerging: I talked to folks in Pittsburgh on Election Day, and learned how their votes were shaped by the synagogue massacre there two years ago.
All eyes on Josh: Ben Sales tells us what we need to know about Josh Shapiro, the Pennsylvania attorney general whose profile has skyrocketed in this most contentious of elections.
Outfoxed: Arizona was the first state to be called for Biden among the states Trump won in 2020. Making it more painful for the president was the fact that it was his favored news network, Fox, that first made the call. My colleague Gabe Friedman takes a look at the decision desker, Arnon Mishkin, who gave Trump heartburn. (Some news organizations still haven’t called the state.)
Pastoral care: How are Jews getting through this week’s uncertainty? Sometimes, with prayer, or the help of their rabbis. My colleague Shira Hanau goes where angels sometimes tread.

WORTH A LOOK 

The Trump administration has ramped up sanctions against Iran and other bad actors. President Donald Trump also deeply distrusts the bureaucracy, which he calls the “deep state.” That distrust extends to the very bureaucrats whose job it is to make sure the sanctioned remain sanctioned. At Export Compliance Daily, Ian Cohen examines the contradiction and its effects.

TWEET SO SWEET

Remember “The Graduate”? Sure. You may not remember its ambiguous ending; the ambivalent look Katharine Ross gives Dustin Hoffman as they ride a bus into an uncertain future. The uncertain future is here, and BuzzFeed’s Steve Kandell thinks it captures our moment.

STAY IN TOUCH

Share your thoughts on The Tell, or suggest a topic for us. Connect with Ron Kampeas on Twitter at @kampeas or email him at thetell@jta.org.


Tags American Jewry diaspora jews 2020 United States elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After US elections, Israel needs to invest in ties with US Democrats By JPOST EDITORIAL
US election: Would a Joe Biden victory change Israeli politics? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Let local municipalities take care of their own By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by