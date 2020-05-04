Jay Leno hosts United Hatzalah fundraiser

American comic icon Jay Leno hosted a virtual fundraiser Sunday to benefit United Hatzalah of Israel, a volunteer first-responder medical organization based in Jerusalem.The show, titled “Saving Lives Sunday,” featured appearances by mentalist Lior Suchard, video blogger Nuseir Yassin (Daily Nas), “Fauda” actress Rona Lee Shimon and Broadway actor Adam Kantor, who, along with singer Dudu Aharon, led a moving version of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah.” It also featured a tribute to Eli Beer, United Hatzalah’s director, who recently overcame a serious bout of COVID-19.