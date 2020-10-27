The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Jerusalem to Olim: 'This is your home'

A week of virtual Aliyah programming comes as applications spike in wake of the coronavirus.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
OCTOBER 27, 2020 16:51
38 Olim land in Israel as part of a Nefesh B’Nefesh Group Aliyah Flight (photo credit: NETANEL COHEN)
38 Olim land in Israel as part of a Nefesh B'Nefesh Group Aliyah Flight
(photo credit: NETANEL COHEN)
Aliyah applications rose from 700 in 2019 to 2,000 in 2020. As such, a week packed-full of virtual Aliyah programming is already underway for all new Jerusalemites, assuring Olim that the city of Jerusalem is "well-prepared" for them, said Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion.
The Jerusalem municipality, the Local Absorption Ministry, and Nefesh B'Nefesh are behind the initiative.
Their reasoning? The recent wave in antisemitism that's spiked as the coronavirus drags on. Lion praised the programming, "I recognize the great significance to hosting these events, especially now when our brothers and sisters in the diaspora face many challenges."
The events scheduled include a livestreamed concert with the singing duo-couple, Yonina, Olim themselves.
In addition, there will be a virtual fair to acquaint and guide the new Olim with the Israeli professional world, as well as a panel exploring different residence options in Jerusalem.
Other events include introductions and explanations to the systems of education, health, careers, welfare and social services, entrepreneurship and workers rights.
Added Lion, "This is your home."
The fair is running from October 25-29. Sign up here.


Tags aliyah olim antisemitism Coronavirus
