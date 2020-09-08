The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Jewish Agency rejects claims French Jews applying for aliyah for passport

“French Jews have a strong attachment to Israel, many have family here, and they have a strong loyalty to the State of Israel,” said Shai Felber.

By JEREMY SHARON  
SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 19:13
The Star of David is seen on the facade of a synagogue in Paris France, December 10, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)
The Star of David is seen on the facade of a synagogue in Paris France, December 10, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)
The Jewish Agency has rejected claims that half of French Jews who have applied to make aliyah in recent months are doing so merely to obtain an Israeli passport.
Director of the Aliyah and Absorption Ministry of the Jewish Agency Shai Felber told The Jerusalem Post that there would be no way to make this kind of determination, and noted that those interviewed by the Jewish Agency and who formalize their aliyah application need to declare that they intend to live in Israel.
Felber also asserted that the percentage of French Jews who make aliyah and subsequently leave was in single digits.
“French Jews have a strong attachment to Israel, many have family here, and they have a strong loyalty to the State of Israel,” said Felber.
“Applying for aliyah just to get an Israeli passport and trick Israeli officials does not seem characteristic of French Jewry,” he continued, adding that an Israeli passport has little advantage over a French one in terms of visa-free access to other countries.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Israel has witnessed a massive spike in aliyah applications from Jews from around the world, including from France.
Requests to open an aliyah file with the Jewish Agency in May were 277% higher than the same month in 2019, while applications in August were still 200% higher than the same month last year.
Ariel Kandel, head of the Qualita organization which assists French Jews immigrants in the absorption process, also rejected the claims that large numbers of aliyah applicants from France were merely seeking an Israeli passport.
Kandel too noted that there would be no data to support such an assertion, and that the only way to know would be to evaluate the percentage of new immigrants who do not stay in Israel after a year or more.
He said that there are not insignificant numbers of French Jews who spend large amounts of time in Israel, including businessmen and those with close family here, for whom it might be more convenient to have a passport instead of using a regular tourist visa.
But such people are still a small minority and in splitting their time between Israel and France and contributing to the economy and society would not be abusing citizenship to obtain a passport.
Separately, Kandel lamented that a recent program for at risk youth from among French immigrants has been shuttered due to the failure to pass a state budget.
The “Mehubarim” or Connected program served some 2,000 youths from the socio-economic  sector of community through community centers in Jerusalem, Netanya and Ashdod.
French youth have suffered from the lack of afternoon educational or recreational frameworks after the end of school and delinquency amongst some in the sector has become a problem.
“Mehubarim” was set up to address this, but Kandel said that the 2,000 youths who had benefited from the program had now been “thrown onto the streets” along with the 30 staff who ran it.
Kandel said that the program costs NIS 4 million a year, and would need just NIS 1 million for to keep it running till the end of 2020.
A spokesman for Higher Education and Water Resources Minister Ze’ev Elkin, whose ministry has responsibility for Mehubarim declined to comment on the issue, while a spokesperson for Aliyah and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano Shatah said that it was the responsibility of Elkin’s ministry.


Tags Jewish Agency France french jews Coronavirus COVID-19
