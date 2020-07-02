The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish American millennials launch watchdog group

The new watchdog group will be focused on reinvigorating support for Zionism in the United States.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 2, 2020 05:49
SUPPORTERS OF ISRAEL dance during a rally in New York on Sunday. (photo credit: REUTERS)
SUPPORTERS OF ISRAEL dance during a rally in New York on Sunday.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A group of Jewish American millennials announced on Tuesday that they have launched a new watchdog group focused on reinvigorating support for Zionism in the United States, according to a press release from the new group.
HaShevet, the new group founded by the Jewish American millennials, seeks to strengthen and mobilize young Jewish professionals to publicly oppose all forms of antisemitism and anti-Zionism. According to the press release, the group was formed as a result of growing disenchantment towards Israel in the United States, and what they claim are repeated efforts by activists to separate Judaism and Zionism.
Another reasons for the group, according to HaShevet, is the alleged ineffectiveness of mainstream Jewish advocacy organizations in North America. The group further claims that support for Israel and Zionism has become increasingly relegated to a narrow portion of the American political spectrum. 
The group also highlighted the rise in support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement on American university campuses, accusations of dual loyalties leveled at American Jews and the perpetuation of antisemitic and hate content on social media website. 
Similarly, the group also referenced the internal disputes within the American Jewish community, including the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations, and between Jewish organizations, such as those on the political Left, including If Not Now, Jewish Voices for Peace, and J Street, and those on political Right, such as the Zionist Organization of America. 
“I am incredibly thankful and honored to serve as the Founding Chair of this organization. Together, we will build an organization that is laser-focused on safeguarding the future of Israel and of the Jewish people in North America," said Bryan E. Leib, HaShevet’s Founding Chairman. 


Tags American Jewry United States Zionism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It is time to get rid of Army Radio By JPOST EDITORIAL
Annexation might be right, but Netanyahu’s process is flawed By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy If you cancel Israel, you hurt yourself, not Israel By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by