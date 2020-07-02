Jewish American millennials launch watchdog group

HaShevet, the new group founded by the Jewish American millennials, seeks to strengthen and mobilize young Jewish professionals to publicly oppose all forms of antisemitism and anti-Zionism. According to the press release, the group was formed as a result of growing disenchantment towards Israel in the United States, and what they claim are repeated efforts by activists to separate Judaism and Zionism.

Another reasons for the group, according to HaShevet, is the alleged ineffectiveness of mainstream Jewish advocacy organizations in North America. The group further claims that support for Israel and Zionism has become increasingly relegated to a narrow portion of the American political spectrum.

The group also highlighted the rise in support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement on American university campuses, accusations of dual loyalties leveled at American Jews and the perpetuation of antisemitic and hate content on social media website.

Similarly, the group also referenced the internal disputes within the American Jewish community, including the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations, and between Jewish organizations, such as those on the political Left, including If Not Now, Jewish Voices for Peace, and J Street, and those on political Right, such as the Zionist Organization of America.

“I am incredibly thankful and honored to serve as the Founding Chair of this organization. Together, we will build an organization that is laser-focused on safeguarding the future of Israel and of the Jewish people in North America," said Bryan E. Leib, HaShevet’s Founding Chairman.