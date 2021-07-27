Jewish billionaire Michael Lewis joins royal family

Jewish billionaire Michael Lewis, 61, joins the royal family after marrying Lady Kitty Spencer, 30, niece of the late Princess Diana.
Lewis was born in South Africa and has an estimated net worth of 80 million pounds. He is the chairman of the South African listed Foschini Group.
In 2011, his family donated 3 million pounds to Oxford University to fund the appointment of a Professor of Israel Studies. He previously served as the chairman of ProChon Biotech Ltd, an Israeli biotech company founded by him, according to Business Insider.
British media reported in early 2020 that Lady Spencer was converting to Judaism for her betrothed. Friends of the couple reported she was taking preparatory classes at the time. She has been seen attending synagogue with Lewis.
The two were wed in Rome this past weekend. He will be the first Jewish member of the royal family. Previous members who've joined via marriage have been baptized into the Church of England, such as Meghan Markle.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}