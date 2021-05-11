The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jewish, Chinese-American trade economist named US Labor Dept int'l chief

n a statement, Lee said she was "thrilled" to have the opportunity to lead the bureau as deputy undersecretary at a consequential time for workers.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 11, 2021 01:51
Thea Lee answers questions during the Reuters Washington Summit in the Reuters newsroom in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS)
Thea Lee answers questions during the Reuters Washington Summit in the Reuters newsroom in Washington
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The US Labor Department on Monday said Jewish trade economist and former union official Thea Lee has been named to lead the agency's International Labor Affairs Bureau (ILAB), an office that will police the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement's labor provisions.
Lee, who was previously president of the Economic Policy Institute, a progressive think tank in Washington, spent 20 years at the AFL-CIO as the union federation's chief of staff, policy director and chief international economist until 2017.
In a statement, Lee said she was "thrilled" to have the opportunity to lead the bureau as deputy undersecretary at a consequential time for workers.
"Under the leadership of President Biden, Vice President Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, ILAB will have the resources and the moral authority to play an essential role in lifting up, strengthening and enforcing workers' rights around the world," Lee said.
During an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2017, Lee said that "to this day, [she] will raise [her] voice if there is a way to take on moneyed special interests and fight for working people — even in unfriendly venues."
"But as a proud child of immigrants — a Chinese railroad worker on my father’s side and Eastern European Jews fleeing oppression on my mother’s side — there is no way I could remain silent when the president of the United States glorified and excused Nazis and bigots." - this is from an interview with cosmopolitan in 2017," she then added.
The Biden administration has vowed to enforce new labor rights provisions in the USMCA trade pact launched last year aimed at allowing Mexican workers to unionize, efforts which have largely failed since the North American Free Trade Agreement went into effect in 1994.
As the lead Labor Department representative on a new interagency USMCA labor review committee, among Lee's first tasks will be to examine a "rapid response" petition filed by the AFL-CIO on Monday against a Mexican auto parts factory.
The complaint alleges that workers at the Tridonex plant in Matamoros on the Texas border were denied independent union representation in violation of USMCA.


