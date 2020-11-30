The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish communities on high alert over threat of retaliation from Iran

Jewish communities in the Diaspora are paying close attention to developments following the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

By JEREMY SHARON  
NOVEMBER 30, 2020 20:11
French soldiers patrol the street in a Jewish neighbourhood near a religious school and a synagogue as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan after the Islamist attacks in Paris January 20, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS)
French soldiers patrol the street in a Jewish neighbourhood near a religious school and a synagogue as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan after the Islamist attacks in Paris January 20, 2015.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The assassination last week of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh generated a furious rhetorical response from the country’s leadership, with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani both threatening revenge for the killing.
But although the threats were made primarily against Israel, or “the Zionists” as the Jewish state is known in Tehran, Jewish communities in the Diaspora are also paying close attention to the developments in the wake of Fakhrizadeh’s death.
Iran has been blamed in the past for attacks against Jewish targets and Israelis outside of Israel, including the bombing of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1993, the attack on the AMIA Jewish community center also in Buenos Aires in 1994, and the Burgas bombing in 2012 in Bulgaria.
Michael Masters, the national director and CEO of the Secure Community Network security organization for Jewish communities, said that the organization has worked with federal law enforcement agencies over the last decade to track Iranian threats to Jewish communities in the US.
He noted that in recent months there has been an uptick in cybersecurity attacks in the US, often following incidents of conflict between American and Tehran, a phenomenon noted by the Department of Homeland Security and its
Masters said that such activity has included phishing scams, various fraud activities and efforts to obtain personal information on Jewish officials and organizations in the US.
But he said that there have not been any specific, credible threats to Jewish communities or institutions from Iranian sources or its proxies following the killing of Fakhrizadeh.
At the same time, due to heightened political tensions in the US due to the recent presidential election, the SCN has already been on increased alert for potential security threats to the Jewish community, in particular from extremist, white supremacist groups.
“We are making sure our security partners are well aware of this development because it adds another factor which needs to be monitored,” said Masters.
“The reality is that we are living in a highly elevated security situation, and this event has highlighted why preparation is so important.”
Yonathan Arfi, Vice-President of the CRIF umbrella group of French Jewish communities, said that incidents like Fakhrizadeh’s assassination are always considered a source of heightened risk for French Jews.
He noted that at present synagogues are open at limited capacity due to COVID-19 but that schools are operating as normal, including Jewish schools, which have been targets in the past for terrorist attacks against the community.
Arfi said that the French Jewish community depends mainly on state security services to provide protection for its institutions, and that the Jewish organizations work closely with them and the French interior ministry on information sharing regarding security threats.
Like Masters though, Arfi said that the French Jewish community is always on alert for security threats due to a history of terror attacks against it in the last decade.
“As Jews in the Diaspora we have a culture of a vigilance, which is present in every aspect of Jewish life all year long,” he said.
“Jewish leaders always have to be vigilant on security, it is part of the constraints on Jewish life today”
Similarly, Mark Gardner, CEO of the Community Security Trust of the UK Jewish community said that the organization has been on an elevated alert level due to recent events, including the terror attack in Austria earlier this month.
“Jewish organisations should already be on very high alert because of the recent Vienna attack and the continuing far right terror threat, but Iranian state terrorism is always on our minds and these events will only increase that.”


Tags Terrorism diaspora jews security Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Will Biden return to the Iran deal after the Fakhrizadeh assassination? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak It's time to end the farce of this government By JEFF BARAK
Gilad Erdan UN must recognize Jewish refugees from Arab countries – opinion By GILAD ERDAN
Avraham Avi-Hai Naftali Bennett: From rookie to national leader By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by