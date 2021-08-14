Jewish musician Ben Platt announces new tour

Award-winning singer Ben Platt is embarking on a North American tour to promote his new album, according to an article by JustJared.

The album, Reverie, released earlier this month. This will be Platt's first time ever headlining a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Platt has stared in Broadway shows, most notably "Dear Evan Hansen," the film of which he will also star in. He recently transitioned to TV in Netflix's "The Politician."

Ben Platt & Rachel Bay Jones with their Tony Awards for the musical ''Dear Evan Hansen'' (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Platt came out as gay during a trip to Israel when he was 12. He called his parents from his hotel in Tel Aviv to let them know.

Platt also participated in a virtual ceremony celebrating Israel's 72nd Independence Day. With his brothers, they sang "Ahavat Olam."