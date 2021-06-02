Jewish Organizations congratulate Herzog

WASHINGTON - Jewish organizations in the US congratulated Isaac Herzog, Head of the Jewish Agency, on becoming the next President of Israel.“We wish President-elect Isaac Herzog much success in fulfilling the duties of this high office, which is vital to the well-being and standing of Israel in the global community,” said David Harris, CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC). “He brings enormous assets to the position, including an unusually deep understanding of world Jewry, including the American Jewish community. It is vitally important that Jews, whether in Israel or elsewhere, feel connected to, and welcomed by, the office of Israel’s President,” Harris added.World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder said: “I cannot think of a better or more able representative of the State of Israel and the people of Israel – Jews and Arabs, religious and secular.”Lauder went on to say that “he brings to this new position the dignity and depth of a true statesman.”The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations issued a statement praising Herzog. “We extend warm congratulations to Isaac Herzog upon being elected the 11th President of the State of Israel.”“He will undoubtedly represent the best of Israel, both within and beyond its borders, and we look forward to working with him during what is sure to be a successful tenure,” the leaders of the Conference of Presidents said.
The Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America (Orthodox Union), said in a statement that "as Israel's president, Mr. Herzog will take on the role of head of state and play a key role in addressing relations between the Jewish state and American Jewry and other diaspora communities."The American Jewish Congress said that "a long-time friend of our organization, President-elect Herzog, is positioned like no other leader to lead a highly diverse Israeli society and serve as a truly unifying figure.""A committed public servant with vast institutional experience, Mr. Herzog has served the State of Israel in different capacities and roles along the years, including as a legislator in the Israeli Knesset, as leader of various Government Ministries, and most recently as Chairman of the Jewish Agency," the American Jewish Congress said.