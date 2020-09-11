Jewish organizations praise Israel-Bahrain normalization agreement

Jewish organizations from around the world praised the Israel-Bahrain normalization agreement late Friday, acknowledging its historical importance and noting it as another stepping stone in the improvement of Arab-Israeli relations.In the United States, ambassador to Israel David Friedman also highlighted its importance in a statement on Twitter Friday.
The sentiment was shared by the Board of Deputies of British Jews, which said on Twitter: "We welcome the normalisation of ties between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain. It is wonderful to see another historic step forward towards peace and security in the Middle East and we hope it brings great prosperity to both parties and the wider region."Arthur Stark, Chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, issued a statement on the agreement.“We applaud the news today that the Kingdom of Bahrain will become the latest Arab country, after Egypt, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates just weeks ago, to establish full diplomatic relations with the State of Israel. We commend President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for furthering the cause of peace." Following the Abraham Accord to be signed next week, this agreement represents another step in the right direction for the Middle East, as it will normalize diplomatic, security, commercial, and other relations between Israel and Bahrain. The rapidly shifting dynamics in the region signal a new era of cooperation, with rejectionism and extremism being set aside to give peaceful coexistence a chance."We salute the diplomats of each country for orchestrating this historic breakthrough. We welcome the upcoming exchange of ambassadors and embassies between Israel and Bahrain, and look forward to seeing more Arab and Muslim countries embrace the Jewish State in the days to come."The Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) released a statement praising the agreement as well. “From our first meeting with King Hamad at his palace in Bahrain we knew he was a leader committed to peace not only between two sovereign nations but between two peoples”, declared Rabbis Marvin Hier and Abraham Cooper, Founder and CEO and Associate Dean and Director of Global Social Action of the SWC, a leading Jewish Human Rights NGO.“During of February 2017 meeting, King Hamad publicly denounced the Arab Boycott of Israel, cleared the way for twenty four interfaith leaders to visit Jerusalem, and authored the trailblazing Bahrain Declaration on Religious Tolerance”, Hier and Cooper added.“During last year’s Economic Forum in Bahrain, we experienced personally the opportunity to join a minyan in Bahrain’s synagogue, the first in 7 decades”, SWC officials said,” adding that “tourists from Israel and around the world will see for themselves Bahrain’s full protection and support for all religions, from Christianity to Hinduism to Judaism”.“Finally, though small in size, Bahrain, has stood fast against the existential threat from Iran. Today’s announcement will bolster its ability to better secure its defense and expand its economic opportunities,” the statement concluded. The World Jewish Congress similarly praise the agreement, saying in a press release that “The World Jewish Congress enthusiastically welcomes the news that the State of Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain have agreed to establish full diplomatic relations. It is clear to me that the winds of change are being felt across the Middle East. The regional embrace of Israel as a full and equal neighbor by Bahrain, following in the wake of the Israel-United Arab Emirates agreement, is emblematic of the changes taking place in the Arab world."
"From Israel - Jordan peace agreement to Israel - UAE peace agreement: 26 years. From Israel - UAE peace agreement to Israel - Bahrain peace agreement: 29 days!! Trump diplomacy in action, wasting no time in changing the world for the better," the ambassador said on Twitter. Similarly, American Jewish organizations also praised the move, with the Anti-Defamation League saying in a press release Friday that "the announcement of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Bahrain is another historic demonstration of a new promising era in Israeli-Arab relations.""We thank President Trump and his administration for the determined diplomatic effort to help bring about the momentous breakthroughs in recent weeks as both the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain join Egypt and Jordan in paving the path to peace through recognition and engagement rather than by seeking to isolate and boycott the Jewish state.""These diplomatic achievements are a testament to the fact that a strong and secure Israel, backed by the United States, is critical to bringing reconciliation to the region. The old and unproductive paradigm of boycotts and rejectionism is collapsing, and a new model of peace, prosperity and cooperation is emerging. ""Now is the time for other countries in the region and the Palestinian leadership to embrace this model and cement new ties and forge lasting peace and security in the Middle East," the statement concluded.
“I welcome and thank the leadership of Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and the King of Bahrain, His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, for this newest chapter in the creation of peace, safety, and security in the Middle East. Jewish history and presence in Bahrain have long been integral pillars of Bahraini culture, and I anticipate that this agreement will lay the groundwork for the next chapter of Jewish-Bahraini coexistence."