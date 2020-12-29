Jewish organizations remember victims of Monsey stabbing

Major American Jewish organizations commemorated on Monday the antisemitic stabbing attack in Monsey, New York, as part of its one-year anniversary, according to an Algemeiner report.
The commemoration also paid tribute to Rabbi Josef Neumann, who was stabbed during the attack, and died of his injuries months later after being attacked by 38-year-old Grafton Thomas. The perpetrator was arrested hours after the attack that took place in the house of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg. Prior to his expected trial, he was found to be mentally unfit to stand for hate crime charges.
Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, wrote on Twitter that he will “continue fighting the vile antisemitism & #hate that fueled this tragic incident.”
Likewise, the World Jewish Congress wrote on Twitter that “It’s been one year since the Monsey Hanukkah stabbing in New York. An attacker wielding a machete entered the home of a rabbi during Hanukkah celebrations, stabbing several people. Joseph Neumann, 72, died of his wounds several months later. May his memory be a blessing.”
The American Jewish Committee tweeted “One year ago, on the 7th night of Hanukkah, a machete-wielding assailant entered the home of a rabbi in Monsey and attacked a gathering celebrating the holiday.”
As a response to the attack, New York State passed a law called the Josef Neumann Hate Crimes Domestic Terrorism Act, aimed at combating hate crimes.