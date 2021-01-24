The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jewish orgs. hold memorial marking end of Sheldon Adelson's shiva

The event consisted of numerous livestreamed eulogies and personal stories about Adelson, as well as small groups of Jewish study and prayers in his honor.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 24, 2021 01:29
Sheldon Adelson, a casino magnate and major backer of pro-Israel causes. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Sheldon Adelson, a casino magnate and major backer of pro-Israel causes.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Over 30 Jewish organizations gathered together to hold an online memorial event on Thursday to mark the end of the Jewish shiva mourning period for Jewish-American philanthropist Sheldon Adelson.
The event, organized by multiple organizations including the Israeli-American Council (IAC), consisted of numerous livestreamed eulogies and personal stories about Adelson, as well as small groups of Jewish study and prayers dedicated in his honor.
The event was opened by President Reuven Rivlin, who mourned the loss of a self-made billionaire who has donated extensively to pro-Israel causes.
"Sheldon Adelson, may his memory be a blessing, loved the Jewish people and loved the State of Israel," Rivlin said.
"A great American patriot who saw the strong alliance between the State of Israel and the United States as a personal mission. His own life story from selling newspapers to become a global businessman fired the imagination of everyone around the world," continued Rivlin. "His determination, his ability to see opportunities, to take risks to be brave and to succeed were known to all. In recent decades Sheldon made a big influence in the public life, he contributed to many causes, most of which deepen the connection of the people of Israel to the land and heritage." 
“He was a good friend you always dreamed you would have," IAC national board member Shawn Evenhaim said. 
"In a fireside chat that I had with Sheldon and Miri at the IAC Conference, I asked Sheldon what he wished his legacy to be? And he answered that his legacy would have nothing to do with his business but rather it will have to be with medical research, the Jewish people and the State of Israel. In all his actions he always wanted to improve the lives of others. The best way to honor his memory is to continue his legacy and this responsibility lies with each and every one of us," Evenhaim added.
Other organizations present at the event including Taglit Birthright, StandWithUs, United Hatzalah, Chabad, Friends of the IDF and many more.
Adelson passed away in mid-January at the age of 87 due to complications from the treatment of his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and is survived by his wife, Dr. Miriam Adelson. At the time, eulogies poured out over social media from various Jewish organizations, as well as from numerous politicians in the US and Israel.
“He was a wonderful friend to us personally and an incredible champion of the Jewish people, the Jewish state and the alliance between Israel and America,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the time. 
“Sheldon unabashedly loved America and cherished the freedom and opportunity it gave him. He worked tirelessly to ensure that very same freedom and opportunity would be given to others in America and around the world.
“The warmth of his heart, the clarity of his thinking and the decisiveness of his actions were truly exceptional. From humble beginnings in a suburb of Boston, he rose to be one of the world’s greatest entrepreneurs and philanthropists.
“With his wife Miri he contributed endlessly to strengthening the Jewish people and the Jewish state, funding breakthroughs in medicine and science and advancing higher education. He gave anonymously to help victims of terror and countless other people in need.
 “Sara and I join Miri and the family in mourning a great friend, a great man, and a great Jewish patriot.
 “We will never forget him. May his memory be blessed.”
Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog dubbed Adelson “the modern Montefiore” and said he was “one of this generation’s great Jewish leaders” who “always stood out for his kind attitude, openness, modesty and accessibility — even when we disagreed. I loved him very much.”
“He was an American patriot, who battled his way out of a tough Boston neighborhood to build a successful enterprise," said former US president George W. Bush.
“He was a generous benefactor of charitable causes, and a strong supporter of Israel, he added.
Adelson was buried on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem.
Greer Fay Cashman contributed to this report.


