Jewish schools in Europe get added $2.7 mln in donations amid COVID-19

The money for the 13 schools came from five of the seven donors who support Educating for Impact, a London-based nonprofit organization that promotes strategic change in Jewish schools to secure and strengthen Jewish communities in Europe.

They and two external donors put the money in the European Jewish Community Day School Crisis Fund, which was established to support the struggling Jewish schools, the nonprofit wrote in a statement.

Among the schools receiving the funds are the Lauder Athens Jewish Community School in Greece, the Ibn Gabirol School in the Spanish capital of Madrid and the Jewish school in Tallinn, Estonia.

“With parents struggling to pay tuition as well as regular donors unable to support the schools at previous levels, the situation has become dire,” the statement read.

The funding came from the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee; the Ronald S. Lauder Foundation; the Maurice and Vivienne Wohl Philanthropic Foundation; the Rothschild Foundation Hanadiv Europe; the Maimonides Fund; the Russian philanthropist Mikhail Fridman and another anonymous donor.

