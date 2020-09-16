The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Jewish schools in Europe get added $2.7 mln in donations amid COVID-19

"With parents struggling to pay tuition as well as regular donors unable to support the schools at previous levels, the situation has become dire," the statement read.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 07:43
Israeli students wearing protective face masks in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in a school in Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020 (photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)
Israeli students wearing protective face masks in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in a school in Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020
(photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)
A group of donors has given $2.7 million to 13 Jewish schools in Europe that are facing financial problems because of the coronavirus crisis.
The money for the 13 schools came from five of the seven donors who support Educating for Impact, a London-based nonprofit organization that promotes strategic change in Jewish schools to secure and strengthen Jewish communities in Europe.
They and two external donors put the money in the European Jewish Community Day School Crisis Fund, which was established to support the struggling Jewish schools, the nonprofit wrote in a statement.
Among the schools receiving the funds are the Lauder Athens Jewish Community School in Greece, the Ibn Gabirol School in the Spanish capital of Madrid and the Jewish school in Tallinn, Estonia.

The funding came from the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee; the Ronald S. Lauder Foundation; the Maurice and Vivienne Wohl Philanthropic Foundation; the Rothschild Foundation Hanadiv Europe; the Maimonides Fund; the Russian philanthropist Mikhail Fridman and another anonymous donor.


