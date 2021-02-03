The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

'Jewish space lasers' funny? Marjorie Taylor's antisemitism is real

A 2018 Facebook post written by Greene was unveiled in which the future lawmaker blames California’s wildfires on the Pacific Gas and Electric Company in conjunction with the Rothschilds.

By LIOR ZALTZMAN/JTA  
FEBRUARY 3, 2021 22:13
US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a "Trump Won" face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take her oath of office as a newly elected member of the 117th House of Representatives in Washington, US, January 3, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT/POOL/FILE PHOTO)
US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a "Trump Won" face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take her oath of office as a newly elected member of the 117th House of Representatives in Washington, US, January 3, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT/POOL/FILE PHOTO)
 This story originally appeared on Kveller.
I’ve been watching the disturbing rise of conspiracy theorist and Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene with horror. Last week, another baseless theory of hers was unearthed — about Jewish space lasers starting the California wildfires. (Did I ever think I’d be writing these words? About a Congress member, no less? No, dear reader, I did not. )
Here’s the story: On Thursday, a 2018 Facebook post written by Greene was unveiled in which the future lawmaker blames California’s wildfires on the Pacific Gas and Electric Company in conjunction with the Rothschilds — the Jewish family that’s been prominently featured in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories for about two centuries. Apparently, according to Greene, “Rothschild Inc” started the fires using a space laser, and its goal was to clear the way for a high-speed rail project.
You can read the entire bonkers tirade on Media Matters. (Perhaps not, if you value your brain in its current, unexploded state.)
Since the news broke, Jewish Twitter had a field day — because, of course! Making jokes out of virulent anti-Semitism has been our shtick for time immemorial. Humor, after all, is a classic Jewish coping mechanism. And this particular theory, well, it seems perfectly tailored for so many Jewish jokes. I mean, it’s like Mel Brooks‘ “Jews in Space” segment from “History of the World: Part I” has just been lying around for four decades, just waiting for this moment!
Also, it provided a great opportunity for some Lazar Wolf/”Fiddler on the Roof” references:

The story also elicited a slew of Jewish mom jokes that were truly excellent. After all, if we actually had space lasers, would Jewish moms be able to not spill the beans about the amazing project their daughters were working on? Or would Jewish moms’  paranoia about lasers (and all things potentially lethal) lead them to push their kids away from such intergalactic endeavors?
Twitter couldn’t decide:

So yes, the space laser jokes were good. (Also, as a Jew with an irrational fear of lasers — seriously, I would cover my eyes every time someone played with one of those laser pointers we all had for a while — I find them very relatable.)
This is something that I love about the Jewish people: We can “own” even the most virulent (and frankly, purely unhinged) anti-Semitism and make it into something delightful. But this isn’t just about having a cathartic laugh in the face of horror — although I do believe that’s a worthwhile endeavor. More than anything, these types of jokes are about putting a mirror to anti-Semites’ faces and demonstrating to them how laughable and hateful we think they are.
Yet Greene’s words are very, very not funny. They are incredibly upsetting. It’s not just because these despicable beliefs are rampant across our nation, but now they have have been elevated to one of the highest offices of the land.
As I noted, I’ve been upset about Greene’s politics for a while now. So when I heard of the latest unveiled conspiracy theory, I felt sad and scared — but not for a moment was I surprised.
You see, this 100% tracks with Greene’s many terrible beliefs that we already knew about: She’s a known supporter of many anti-Semitic and Islamophobic conspiracy theories. A recently resurfaced video shows her verbally abusing Parkland survivor David Hogg and claiming that he is being paid by George Soros — yet another popular modern anti-Semitic canard. Greene believes that the Parkland, Newtown and Las Vegas shootings were staged. She also believes that 9/11 was an inside job, and that “former secretary of state Hillary Clinton murdered a child during a satanic ritual and drank her blood.” She is a supporter of QAnon — another trove of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.
Basically Greene is a callous bigot who hounds mass-shooting survivors, and I haven’t even made it to the part where she helped incite the deadly riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Is Greene a fluke? Or is she a harbinger of a new reality? Will the the Republican Party rein her in, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged them? Why are there so many tweets about her — funny tweets, at that — and yet so few of her colleagues are calling her out for her dangerous ideas?
The fact is, anti-Semitism is on the rise in this country, and a much of it is fueled by baseless theories like the ones espoused by Greene. It’s a jarring dissonance that a state that elected its first Black and first Jewish senators, both Democrats in a typically red state, also gave us this, a reflection of the most dangerous forces in our country.
While we revel in mocking Greene’s disturbing theories, we also must not forget how heartbreaking and dangerous they are. The ideas that she peddles have been used to persecute Jews and other minorities for centuries.
As we laugh, we shouldn’t lose sight of what’s really at stake here.


Tags Politics antisemitism Laser
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Mass gatherings are dangerous, unconscionable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Abraham Accords the turning point for Arabic Holocaust education - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Amid political riots, we need to learn from other points of view - opinion

 By GIL TROY
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Immigrants must have representatives in the Knesset - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by