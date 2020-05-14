Jews and Native Americans: Brothers in the Great Spirit

SHMUEL AND an Indigenous Bridges member pose with Pastor Robert Tso of the Navajo nation (center) in front of Shiprock, a site sacred to the Navajo who call it ‘Winged Rock.

SHMUEL MEETS with members of the Navajo Nation and the Cahuilla Nation of California. The endangered Cahuilla language is among the Uto-Aztecan family.

THE NAVAJO Nation receives the first shipment – arranged by Indigenous Bridges – of heavy-duty reusable face shields.