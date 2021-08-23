The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Joe Biden nominates Rahm Emanuel to be US ambassador to Japan

Emanuel, whose father was Israeli, attends an Orthodox synagogue in Chicago, Anshe Sholom B’nai Israel.

By BEN SALES/JTA  
AUGUST 23, 2021 03:19
RAHM EMANUEL, former mayor of Chicago, speaks during the Wall Street Journal CEO Council, in Washington last yea (photo credit: AL DRAGO/REUTERS)
RAHM EMANUEL, former mayor of Chicago, speaks during the Wall Street Journal CEO Council, in Washington last yea
(photo credit: AL DRAGO/REUTERS)
President Joe Biden has nominated Rahm Emanuel to be the next ambassador to Japan.
Emanuel, 61, who was Chicago’s mayor from 2011 to 2019, previously served as a congressman and Barack Obama’s White House chief of staff. He has attracted opposition from progressives due to how he handled the 2014 police killing of Laquan McDonald, a Black teenager.
“I would proudly represent our nation with one of our most critical global allies in one of the most critical geopolitical regions,” Emanuel said in a statement Friday, according to the Washington Post. “Our Ambassadors to Japan have a long history of distinguished public service from both parties and I am humbled to follow so many statesmen who have served in this role.”
Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, professor of Health Care Management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, is interviewed at the Reuters Health Summit 2014 in Washington April 1, 2014. (credit: JIM BOURG / REUTERS)Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, professor of Health Care Management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, is interviewed at the Reuters Health Summit 2014 in Washington April 1, 2014. (credit: JIM BOURG / REUTERS)
Emanuel, whose father was Israeli, attends an Orthodox synagogue in Chicago, Anshe Sholom B’nai Israel. One of his brothers is Ari Emanuel, a Hollywood agent who inspired a character in the HBO show “Entourage,” and his other brother, Ezekiel Emanuel, is a prominent bioethicist.
His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.


