The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

John Mulaney, Seth Meyers discuss the Jewish ghosts of RBG and Ed Koch

Meyers mentioned how some people are giving the ghosts of John McCain and John Lewis credit for helping Joe Biden win Arizona and Georgia in the presidential election.

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA  
NOVEMBER 14, 2020 15:17
Comedian John Mulaney speaks to the media at a gala honoring David Letterman (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
Comedian John Mulaney speaks to the media at a gala honoring David Letterman
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
If you’re a fan of the comedian John Mulaney, you probably know he is not Jewish but has a Jewish wife, whom he loves to talk about.
So it might not surprise those fans that he got into a comedic conversation about dybbuks, or possessed souls mentioned in Jewish theology, on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Thursday night.
Meyers mentioned how some people are giving the ghosts of John McCain and John Lewis credit for helping Joe Biden win Arizona and Georgia in the presidential election, and he welcomed Mulaney, who he introduced as a “ghost enthusiast,” onto the stage. Meyers also played a news clip of Sen. Chris Coons mentioning that the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg is probably looking down and smiling at the election results.
That’s when Mulaney showed off his Jewish knowledge.
“You see in Judaism, there is no defined afterlife, so Ruth Bader Ghostburg would therefore have to be what we call a dybbuk, which is a much more dangerous spirit, who can possess a human being and can terrorize the living. I would keep an eye on people like Susie Essman and see if they have lace collars all of a sudden,” he said, mentioning the Jewish actress famous for her role on Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
Mulaney didn’t stop there, theorizing that “another Jewish phantasm,” that of former New York City Mayor Ed Koch, played a prank on Rudy Giuliani, and made a reference to Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat 2.” The screen featured a chyron that said “Dead Koch Dybbuk.”
Watch the full clip here


Tags Judaism sacha baron cohen diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu, crack down on Arab, haredi coronavirus violations By JPOST EDITORIAL
Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The lasting legacy of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Joe Biden is Israel's friend, but Trumpism is here to stay – opinion By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The policy divide between Netanyahu and Biden – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of Great Britain, has died
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK.
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by