Kosher meat sent from the United States to Jews living in UAE

The amount of meat will take care of the Jewish community for about a month and a half, Israel’s national broadcaster Kan reported, citing unnamed sources in the UAE Jewish community.

Israel was not involved in the shipment of crates, according to the sources.

The Jewish community in the United Arab Emirates, mostly centered in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, is estimated to number about 150 families or up to 2,000-3,000 people, with most residents originally from the United States, Europe and South Africa, the Yeshiva World News reported.

A video of the crates of meat was posted on Twitter on a page called Jewish Community of the UAE.

A shipment of kosher meat sent from the United States landed in the United Arab Emirates for the country’s Jews.