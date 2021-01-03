Larry King, Jewish TV legend, hospitalized with COVID-19 - report

Jewish television legend and longtime host of Larry King Live on CNN Larry King, 87 years old, has been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles, according to multiple media reports.King was reportedly diagnosed with the coronavirus 10 days ago, and has been in contact with sons, Cannon, 20, and Chance, 21, via his doctors. children within weeks of each other. Andy King died of a heart attack in late July at the age of 65. Chaia King, 51, died last week of lung cancer, shortly after it was diagnosed.The two, whose mother, Shawn King, the television icon married after seven failed marriages, were not permitted to visit their father due to coronavirus protocols, according to entertainment journalist Roger Friedman's blog, Showbiz 411. King married for the first time in 1952 and has been married eight times altogether to seven women, since he married and divorced Alene Atkins twice.The 87-year-old had previously faced several health issues, including lung and prostate cancer, type 2 diabetes, and a heart attack.Both children were from King’s marriage to Alene Atkins. They were married in 1961, divorced two years later, but remarried in 1967 and divorced again in 1971. He adopted Andy, Atkins’ son, in 1962.This summer, King lost two of his
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });