The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Lauder, Rivlin discuss 'critical issues' facing Jews, Israel

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder met privately Sunday in New York with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin

By SPECIAL CONTRIBUTOR  
JUNE 28, 2021 14:56
World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder met privately with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in New York on 27 June 2021 (photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN / WJC)
World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder met privately with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in New York on 27 June 2021
(photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN / WJC)
World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder met privately Sunday in New York with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to thank him for his many years of dedicated service to the State of Israel and the Jewish people.
President Rivlin is in the United States for the last time as president before turning over the office on July 7 to Isaac Herzog. President Rivlin will travel on Monday to Washington, D.C., where he will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and senior members of Congress.
After his meeting with President Rivlin, Amb. Lauder said: “It was a pleasure and an honor for me to meet once again privately with President Rivlin, a great leader of the State of Israel and a true unwavering friend and ally of Jewish communities across the globe. Throughout his long career in public service, President Rivlin has emphasized what unites the Jewish people in Israel and around the world. He has sought to bring Jews in Israel and the Diaspora closer together by fostering understanding and a spirit of tolerance.
"In our meeting, we discussed the critical issues facing the Jewish state and the Jewish people, including the need for the U.S. commitment to Israel to remain not only unwavering, as President Biden has emphasized, but truly bipartisan.
"President Rivlin and I also expressed our deep concern at the draft law passed by the lower house of the Polish Parliament that, if enacted, would effectively block Jewish Holocaust survivors and their descendants from receiving restitution or compensation for property that was plundered by Nazi Germany during World War II and retained by successive Polish governments."


Tags new york Reuven Rivlin ronald lauder
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The importance of standing with Surfside - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Benji Levy

The desired consequences of the new government unifying Israel - opinion

 By BENJI LEVY
Douglas Bloomfield

It has been a good and bad week in American politics - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gidon Ben-Zvi

Let’s get long-buried report on BBC anti-Israel bias published

 By GIDON BEN-ZVI
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by