Lauder, Rivlin discuss 'critical issues' facing Jews, Israel

After his meeting with President Rivlin, Amb. Lauder said: “It was a pleasure and an honor for me to meet once again privately with President Rivlin, a great leader of the State of Israel and a true unwavering friend and ally of Jewish communities across the globe. Throughout his long career in public service, President Rivlin has emphasized what unites the Jewish people in Israel and around the world. He has sought to bring Jews in Israel and the Diaspora closer together by fostering understanding and a spirit of tolerance.

"President Rivlin and I also expressed our deep concern at the draft law passed by the lower house of the Polish Parliament that, if enacted, would effectively block Jewish Holocaust survivors and their descendants from receiving restitution or compensation for property that was plundered by Nazi Germany during World War II and retained by successive Polish governments." "In our meeting, we discussed the critical issues facing the Jewish state and the Jewish people, including the need for the U.S. commitment to Israel to remain not only unwavering, as President Biden has emphasized, but truly bipartisan."President Rivlin and I also expressed our deep concern at the draft law passed by the lower house of the Polish Parliament that, if enacted, would effectively block Jewish Holocaust survivors and their descendants from receiving restitution or compensation for property that was plundered by Nazi Germany during World War II and retained by successive Polish governments."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder met privately Sunday in New York with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to thank him for his many years of dedicated service to the State of Israel and the Jewish people.President Rivlin is in the United States for the last time as president before turning over the office on July 7 to Isaac Herzog. President Rivlin will travel on Monday to Washington, D.C., where he will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and senior members of Congress.