Lawfare Project investigates NYC for calling out Jews on social distancing

The request by the Lawfare Project was made in light of a tweet by de Blasio posted after police broke up a funeral gathering following the death of Rabbi Chaim Mertz.

MAY 7, 2020 05:14
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio attends a news conference with Satmar Jewish community leaders in the aftermath of the deadly hate attack on a kosher market in Jersey City, N.J., Dec. 12, 2019.
The Lawfare Project, a Jewish civil rights organization, filed a Freedom of Information Act request on Tuesday in order to investigate why a Jewish funeral was singled out by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for violating social distancing regulations.
The organization requested any documents related to the decision to call out the Jewish community for the violations on the same weekend that New Yorkers from all backgrounds gathered in public areas to view a flyover of the Blue Angels.
The request by the Lawfare Project was made in light of a tweet posted by de Blasio after police broke up a funeral gathering following the death of Rabbi Chaim Mertz.
"My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed," tweeted de Blasio tweeted on April 28. "I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period."
De Blasio's tweet sparked outrage throughout the Jewish community and accusations of antisemitism, amid fears that the tweet could exacerbate already growing antisemitism occurring during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Lawfare Project demanded communications related to Mertz's funeral, the New York Police Department's response to the funeral, the Blue Angels flyover and any other documentation concerning individuals who violated social distancing orders.
Information on police deployments to other minority neighborhoods was also requested.
“We will always fight to protect and preserve the civil and human rights of the Jewish community. It is outrageous for the mayor, charged with protecting the rights of all New Yorkers, to seemingly selectively enforce the law only against the Jewish community. That is the essence of antisemitism, and it must stop," said Brooke Goldstein, executive director of the Lawfare Project, in a statement to the Washington Examiner.
The city must respond to the request within five business days of reception.


