The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Local Jewish security group protected community during LA protests

While a number of kosher stores and synagogues were vandalized in the uptown Los Angeles neighborhood of Fairfax, Magen Am, a licensed security group, worked to help protect people in need.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 8, 2020 14:48
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
While a number of kosher stores and synagogues were vandalized and looted in the uptown Los Angeles neighborhood of Fairfax last week following the killing of George Floyd, Magen Am, a licensed non-profit security group based in Los Angeles, worked to help protect individuals in need, according to an Algemeiner report. 
The group was tasked with a number of objectives, including responding to calls about suspicious persons or vehicles, being present when home or businesses owners feel threatened, helping Hatzalah ambulances into areas with rioting and delivering refreshments to US police and National Guardsmen.
Initially starting as a nonprofit whose mission was one of self-defense, it has since become a community security force. 
“Our main goal is the protection of life and that includes everybody,” said Yossi Eilfort, a co-founder of Magen Am. 
“Fortunately, we have not been engaged in any violence, but we have deescalated and deterred potential threats, at times politely escorting some people out of the neighborhood,” Eilfort noted, describing his experience during the rioting. 
Commenting on the future of his security group, Elifort said “we’re just looking to bridge the gap to cover from the time when there is a call for help to the time that law enforcement arrives.”
It was reported that the group responded to about ten reports of home break-ins, fielded hundreds of WhatsApp requests from community members, and delivered cans of pepper spray.
Magen Am was also reported to have fended off vandals who wanted to deface and loot the Shaarei Tefila synagogue in the Fairfax neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Despite Magen Am's efforts, some of the synagogues damaged as a result of vandalism, graffiti and looting by protesters included Congregation Kehilas Yaakov, also known as Rabbi Gershon Bess Shul, and Tiferes Tzvi (Rabbi Ganzweig Shul), both also located in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles. Similarly, Congregation Beth Israel, one of the oldest synagogues in Los Angeles, was defaced with antisemitic graffiti that read "F**k Israel" and "Free Palestine" scrawled along its walls. 
Commenting on the state of the district, Eilfort said that “thankfully no Jewish stores were destroyed, although we are still very unhappy at the damage that occurred.” 
Director of North County Chabad Center and spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Meir HaCohen in Yorba Linda, Rabbi David Eliezrie, commended the group's work, posting on Facebook: “This week 5 synagogues, 3 Jewish Schools, numerous Jewish businesses … were vandalized. Friends and relatives have told me of numerous break-ins, home invasions, and threats to life and property. This only subsided after volunteer Jewish security patrols began monitoring violence block by block.”
Eliezrie added that “[he] never imagined that, in California, Jews would fear for their lives because of open antisemitism,” 
The group has 38 trained members, and operates in the Fairfax, La Brea, and Pico-Robertson neighborhoods of Los Angeles.


Tags United States los angeles George Floyd
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We must prevent the murder of Israel's women from domestic violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Annexing the West Bank, 53 years since the Six Day War – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Why is Netanyahu pressing with annexation despite all the risk? – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Seth Frantzman Will Egypt guarantee ceasefire in Libya with armed forces? By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Israel and the deflated American dream By HERB KEINON

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by