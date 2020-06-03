The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Los Angeles residents offered looting loss loans

The Jewish Free Loan Association tells Los Angeles residents that looting loss loans are available immediately.

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA  
JUNE 3, 2020 07:27
The Hat Boxar (photo credit: ARYEH ROSENFELD)
Until last week, Los Angeles’ Jewish Free Loan Association was busy doling out financial support to locals who were struggling because of the coronavirus crisis.
Now, the group is making loans available to people hit hard by another crisis: the aftermath of protests responding to the police killing of George Floyd.
The city’s Jewish community has been hit particularly hard by the protests. The Jewish Journal and Haaretz reported that several Jewish-owned businesses, restaurants and synagogues were damaged, looted and vandalized with hateful spray paint.
Much of that happened in L.A.’s Fairfax district, historically home to a large Jewish community and many Jewish businesses — including the famed Canter’s deli. But demonstrations have taken place elsewhere in the city and county as well.
The Jewish Free Loan Association, an L.A.-based organization founded in 1904, announced Monday that it is offering interest-free loans of up to $18,000 to all residents of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. “Looting loss loans available immediately,” read the subject line of an email sent to subscribers, which explained that the funds could pay for “debris cleanup, graffiti removal, construction needs, inventory replacement and more.”


