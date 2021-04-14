The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Marching to Israel: How the March of the Living has inspired Aliyah

The online celebration will be broadcast on Independence Day at 8:00 PM Israel time/1:00 PM EDT, and features interviews with several alumni of the March of the Living who have moved to Israel.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
APRIL 14, 2021 20:58
A BOY wrapped with Israel’s national flag is seen during a parade marking Jerusalem Day last month outside the Old City Walls. Israel, the author argues, needs to assert more sovereignty (photo credit: REUTERS)
A BOY wrapped with Israel’s national flag is seen during a parade marking Jerusalem Day last month outside the Old City Walls. Israel, the author argues, needs to assert more sovereignty
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Each year, since 1988 – apart from the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 – tens of thousands of participants in the March of the Living have walked the 3.2-kilometer route from Auschwitz to Birkenau on Holocaust Remembrance Day, retracing the final steps of those who perished in the Holocaust. For many, the walk on those railroad tracks has not only served as a fitting memorial for those who were murdered, but has inspired them to find a new path in their lives and make aliyah. Close to 300,000 participants have participated in the March of the Living since its inception, and a sizable number of them have made Israel their home, serving in the IDF, and integrating into Israeli society. 
The March of the Living virtual ‘Salute to Israel’s 73rd Birthday’ online celebration, which will be broadcast on Independence Day at 8:00 PM Israel time/1:00 PM EDT, and is sponsored by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, features interviews with several alumni of the March of the Living who have moved to Israel, who explain how the March influenced their decision.
 Hallie Goldstein (March of the Living)Hallie Goldstein (March of the Living)
“The March of the Living served as a catalyst for me wanting to come to Israel,” says Hallie Goldstein, who took part in the 2014 March and the MOL Emerging Leaders cohort in 2019. Following the March, participants fly to Israel, tour the country, and parade through the streets of Jerusalem to the Western Wall in the Old City in a joyous and festive procession. “I think that the strong connection that is formed between the time studying the Holocaust in Poland with your delegation and coming to Israel for Independence Day – there is something so magical and extraordinary linking the two experiences.”
Goldstein, who is one of the hosts of the March of the Living virtual ‘Salute to Israel’s 73rd Birthday’ online celebration, made Aliyah from San Francisco in 2019 and now lives in Tel Aviv, where she is studying psychology and working at a high-tech mental health startup. 
 Captain 'A' (March of the Living)Captain 'A' (March of the Living)
‘Captain A.,’ another March of the Living alumnus interviewed on the broadcast, grew up in Los Angeles, and attended the March while in his senior year of high school in 2008. He made aliyah that year and had always dreamed of being an IDF pilot. As a pilot in the Israeli Air Force, he cannot be named on the program, nor can his face be shown, but he clearly expressed his feelings about Israel to host Hallie. “It’s moments like these when you have a chance to look back and see everything you have achieved. It is a great feeling being able to achieve my dreams and goals living here and protecting the State of Israel.” 
 Dr. Tracy Farber (March of the Living)Dr. Tracy Farber (March of the Living)
Dr. Tracy Farber, a psychologist from Johannesburg, South Africa, participated in the March of the Living in 2012.  Farber, who received her doctorate on the long-term impact of the Holocaust on elderly child survivors, addresses the feelings one has when leaving Auschwitz. “I think it’s very difficult to leave Auschwitz without sadness and without hope,” she says. “I think they both go together. I think we remember the sadness and the trauma because it’s part of us. But I think what they did in terms of building Israel and how they survived, and their resilience gives us enormous hope.” Farber herself made aliyah in 2019.
 Dr. Luisa Peress (March of the Living)Dr. Luisa Peress (March of the Living)
Dr. Luisa Peress was born and raised in Slovenia in 1993, studied for two years in Italy, and moved to London to study medicine in 2012. She participated in the March of the Living in 2014 and made aliyah from London in 2018. She is currently a medical resident in the Radiology Department at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva.  For Peress, the March of the Living confirmed her beliefs about Zionism. “It reaffirmed the belief that I already had within myself that in a way Europe is for our people, a past, and Israel is our present and our future.”
Smiling, Dr. Peress says that while life in Israel can be a bit chaotic – “sometimes, I feel that it’s a party and a mess all together every day all day” – she is happy living in Israel. “I have found my place, and I’d like to stay here.”


Tags aliyah olim March of the Living
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Independence Day: In 73 years, Israel has accomplished so much - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Jews must revive pride in the label 'Zionist' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Israel is now situated in the new Middle East

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Danny Danon

The sacrifice of Israel's soldiers will not be forgotten

 By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by