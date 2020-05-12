The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Agudath Israel rabbi closes White House National Day of Prayer Service

He was the only rabbi in attendance at the May 7 ceremony, and the last to speak at the annual event.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 12, 2020 10:28
U.S. President Trump stands with first lady during White House National Day of Prayer Service in Rose Garden of White House in Washington
Director of the Agudath Israel of Maryland, Rabbi Ariel Sadwin, led a prayer at the White House National Day of Prayer Service in the Rose Garden last week.
He was the only rabbi in attendance at the May 7 ceremony, and the last to speak at the annual event.
"King Solomon, in his great wisdom, writes in the second chapter of Song of Songs: “There He stands behind our wall, gazing through the windows, peering through the lattices," Sadwin recited. "The Midrash commentary explains this to be referring to Almighty G-d, at a time when His presence is NOT visible, nor is it readily apparent. But, fear not, says King Solomon, “He is right there in the background, watching over you through the window, and the lattice.”
The prayer was curtailed to represent the complications brought about by the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, with millions of Americans being herded into lockdown following shelter-in-place orders delved out by the state governments.
"Avinu H’av Harachaman, Oh, our Merciful Father: This idea is so apparent and reminiscent to this most challenging time during which we find ourselves. Our relationship with You seems so different from what it has always been," Sadwin said at the ceremony. "We have not been in Your House—our holy synagogues—in nearly two months! These sacred places where we go to seek You and to derive inspiration—three times a day, every day—are empty, dark and shuttered."
"Instead, all we have had is the sanctuary of our own homes and the limited allowable interactions. There is fear, there is sickness, there is death—wherever we turn and whenever we listen. But, yet, we know YOU are still there, watching over us."
Sadwin added that God is the ribono shel olam, the master of the world, begging for Him to eradicate the "awful" coronavirus "plague" from His earth - "heal those who suffer, comfort those who mourn and sustain those who have lost livelihood."
"Please bless the doctors, nurses, first responders and all medical personnel who dedicate their lives to save others," Sadwin said as he ended his prayer. "Please bless the selfless community and civic leaders who are doing their part to help those in need."
"And please bless each and every one of your 330 million children who make up the United States of America. Amen."
United States President Donald Trump made a speech at the ceremony as well.
"On this National Day of Prayer, America is engaged in a fierce battle against a very terrible disease.  Throughout our history, in times of challenge, our people have always called upon the gift of faith, the blessing of belief, the power of prayer, and the eternal glory of God," he said.
Trump added, "I ask all Americans to join their voices and their hearts in spiritual union as we ask our Lord in Heaven for strength and solace, for courage and comfort, for hope and healing, for recovery and for renewal.
"In recent days and weeks, our country has endured a grave hardship. We pray for every family stricken with grief and devastated with a tragic loss. We pray for the doctors, the nurses, and first responders waging war against the invisible enemy.  We pray for the scientists and researchers, who pioneer treatments, that they find therapies and vaccines and that they find them soon.  We pray for the frontline workers keeping our nation fed, nourished, and safe and secure. May God watch over them all."


