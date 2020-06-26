Mayim Bialik teams with DC Comics to children's science book

Actress Mayim Bialik will channel the DC Comics character the Flash to turn kids on to science.

DC Comics announced Thursday that “Flash Facts,” a collection of stories featuring DC characters such as the Flash, Batman and Superman, will be published in February.

The anthology curated by Bialik, working with science writers and DC illustrators, will answer burning questions such as what’s at the bottom of the sea and which tools do forensic scientists use to solve a crime?

The book “provides a helpful bridge between the lessons taught inside the classroom and our everyday lives,” DC said in a statement.

Bialik, who has a doctorate in neuroscience, is best known for portraying the neuroscientist Dr. Amy Farrah Fawler in the hit television show “The Big Bang Theory.”

She currently serves as host for a 10-episode TBS series, “Celebrity Show-off,” which features celebrities as they create original video content from their homes.

Bialik also is working on the screenplay for a comedy-drama feature film titled “As Sick As They Made Us,” which will deal with mental illness. It will be her screenwriting and directing debut.

She was launched into stardom at 15 as the title character in the TV series “Blossom.” She is the divorced mother of two sons.