Melbourne locals confront haredi Jews allegedly meeting during lockdown

A group of Jews who are believed to be part of the Satmar Hasidic group were filmed leaving the Adass Israel School in south Melbourne on Saturday night, the Daily Mail Australia reported.

In videos posted online, residents can be heard shouting at the group and telling them that they were violating the lockdown regulations. In one video, a Jewish man appears to chase a man who was filming the scene.

“These people are breaking corona rules and they’re trying to attack me … they’re trying to attack me,” the cameraman said as he ran.

Victoria state police told the Daily Mail Australia that no breaches of the coronavirus lockdown rules were violated.

Melbourne is under a strict coronavirus lockdown that limits gatherings to five people from two households. Residents are instructed to remain within a three-mile radius of their homes and to only venture outside for exercise, food shopping, work, school, and caregiving.

