The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Memorials in Germany remember the family of Israeli ambassador’s wife

There are nearly 80,000 such memorials in Germany and elsewhere in Europe; the brass blocks are etched with dates of birth and death.

By TOBY AXELROD/JTA  
AUGUST 11, 2020 03:16
Two 'Stolpersteine' outside of a building in Heidelberg, Germany for Max and Olga Mayer. They both escaped Germany in 1939 via Switzerland and Spain to the USA and survived the Holocaust. (photo credit: THE PROFITCY / WIKI COMMONS)
Two 'Stolpersteine' outside of a building in Heidelberg, Germany for Max and Olga Mayer. They both escaped Germany in 1939 via Switzerland and Spain to the USA and survived the Holocaust.
(photo credit: THE PROFITCY / WIKI COMMONS)
Rosa and Abraham Hacker refused to leave their beloved city of Dortmund even when life for Jews in Germany was starting to become dangerous in the 1930s.
Now “stumbling stone” Holocaust memorials have been installed in the city remembering the couple – the maternal great-grandparents of Laura Kam, the wife of Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Jeremy Issacharoff.
The two small brass blocks, called “stolpersteine,” were installed Monday in ceremonies led by Dortmund Mayor Ullrich Sierau and a local rabbi under tight security. Kam and Issacharoff attended with their daughter, Ella.
The Hackers died in the Holocaust, but their five children managed to flee.
Kam decided to commission the memorial following years of research into her family history filled with obstacles. Once her husband was posted to Germany in 2017, however, “the gates to archives opened and I am literally looking at 1,000 pages,” she told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in a telephone interview.
There are nearly 80,000 such memorials in Germany and elsewhere in Europe; the brass blocks are etched with dates of birth and death.
The Cologne-based artist Guenther Demnig launched the memorials project in 1992. He paused installations for a couple of months due to measures designed to combat the coronavirus pandemic, but resumed in June.
Kam’s great-grandparents, natives of Poland, had moved from Poland to Dortmund in the early 20th century, where they established a successful brush-making factory. The Hackers were deported to their native land along with other Polish-born Jews in 1938, but managed to return to Dortmund, where they found that their property had been plundered.
Rosa died in 1941 in the Dortmund Ghetto, and her husband was murdered in 1943 in the Theresienstadt concentration camp in the former Czechoslovakia.
Kam, whose mother, Sonia, was born in Dortmund, decided to apply for the memorial after encountering stumbling blocks in Berlin. Pandemic concerns prevented Sonia Kam, who lives in the New York metropolitan area, from attending the ceremony.
Kam told that JTA she is “extremely concerned” about increasing antisemitism in Germany, but also heartened that local governments, such as that in Dortmund, “are fighting extremism so valiantly.”


Tags Holocaust germany stolpersteine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pass the budget By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Netanyahu vs. Gantz: A budget battle that has nothing to do with economics By JEFF BARAK
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Shimon Samuels The 30th anniversary of the outbreak of the Gulf War: A Cuban perspective By SHIMON SAMUELS
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by