The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Merger positions Baltimore as the new epicenter of Jewish work

Pearlstone, a Jewish retreat center and outdoor education site, is absorbing into Hazon, the country’s largest faith-based environmental organization.

By RUDY MALCOLM / JTA  
JULY 17, 2021 04:19
Jewish Museum of Maryland, Lloyd St., Baltimore City, Maryland Lloyd Street Synagogue on the left and the Chizuk Amuno Synagogue on the far right (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Jewish Museum of Maryland, Lloyd St., Baltimore City, Maryland Lloyd Street Synagogue on the left and the Chizuk Amuno Synagogue on the far right
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
With the pending merger of Hazon and the Pearlstone Retreat Center, Baltimore is poised to become a national leader in the Jewish outdoor food, farming and environmental education movement.
Pearlstone, a Jewish retreat center and outdoor education site in the Baltimore suburb of Reisterstown funded by the local federation, is absorbing into Hazon, the country’s largest faith-based environmental organization. And for the organizations’ heads, this new powerhouse is arriving not a moment too soon.
“The Jewish community has a unique capacity — and, I would argue, a moral obligation — in this historic inflection point,” Pearlstone CEO Jakir Manela said. “The climate crisis is real, and it threatens the future of our planet.”
Manela will become CEO of the new merged entity, to be called simply Hazon, on Aug. 1, though the merger won’t fully take effect until 2022. And the Pearlstone campus will become the new national headquarters for Hazon, which is currently based in New York. Hazon will maintain its offices in New York and Detroit, as well as its own conference center in Connecticut.
The idea for the merger came about during a search to replace Nigel Savage, the outgoing Hazon CEO, who informed the Hazon board last summer that he would be stepping down by this August. Manela was identified during the search process, and so arose the idea to merge Pearlstone and Hazon into one entity.
A chicken coop at the Pearlstone Center in Reiserstown, Md., an environmentally focused retreat center run by the Baltimore federation. (Courtesy of Pearlstone)
The combined organization will manage a $12 million budget and more than 200 staff and reach nearly 50,000 program participants annually.
Formed within a year of each other, Hazon and Pearlstone have each committed in their own way to forming a Jewish response to the larger challenges facing the environment. Savage founded Hazon in 2000 while hiking in Israel during a break from his career as a professional fund manager in London. He had become distraught at what he perceived as the Jewish community’s lack of attention being paid to environmental issues.
“I was starting to see that the Jewish tradition didn’t enter human history in synagogues, in faith schools or in a JCC,” he said. “We entered human history in relation to the natural world.”
Increasingly aware that humans were destroying the planet, Savage envisioned Hazon as a Jewish sustainability initiative. Today the organization offers Jewish-themed farm vacations, adult summer camps, holiday experiences, climate activism and other programs geared around the natural world. Their Adamah Fellowship, a three-month social justice program for adults in their 20s and 30s, blends farm-to-table living and community building with Jewish learning and spiritual practice. 
Less than a year after Hazon’s founding, Baltimore’s Jewish federation — known as The Associated — launched the Pearlstone Center, which serves as a venue for professional conferences, spiritual retreats and a bevy of life-cycle events. Initially its campus was 7 acres. In 2006, Manela founded Pearlstone’s Kayam Farm, which offers hands-on environmental education and aims to inspire social and environmental responsibility. 
When Pearlstone’s neighbor, Camp Milldale, closed in 2015, The Associated repurposed the land, expanding Pearlstone’s scope to 180 acres. Today The Associated owns the Pearlstone property, provides the center with an annual unrestricted grant and includes it in the federation’s large-scale solar project, which intends to offset each of its agencies’ electricity use with solar energy by 50%. During COVID-19, The Associated also helped Pearlstone secure a large paycheck protection program loan.
“We’ve watched Pearlstone go from an idea to a retreat center to a thriving institution that we have long believed has significance beyond the boundaries of the Baltimore Jewish community,” founders Richie Pearlstone and Josh Fidler, past board chair P.J. Pearlstone and Associated President Marc Terrill said in a joint statement. “We are thrilled that Pearlstone will now be the home of what we expect and intend will become one of the most exciting institutions in American Jewish life in the coming decade and beyond.”
Manela described the Jewish outdoor food, farming and environmental education movement — which seeks to promote health, equity and sustainability — as “one of the most powerful forces in Jewish life.”
“It’s not structured like a denomination,” he said, “but it has a depth of spirit, potential and resonance across denominations and age groups that speaks so deeply to the moment that we’re in — this historical inflection point for the Jewish people, for all of humanity, and for all of creation.”
Through strategic partnerships and its own immersive programming, the merged organization says it will work to weave justice and sustainability into the fabric of Jewish life on the local, national and global levels.
In addition to Manela becoming CEO, Eve Wachhaus, Pearlstone’s deputy director, will become chief operating officer of Hazon in August. She will also manage operations for Pearlstone’s campus, which serves as a venue for professional conferences, spiritual retreats and a bevy of life-cycle events.
Retreat centers nationwide were hit hard by COVID-19. Last year, Pearlstone experienced a 90% reduction in sales revenue, specifically regarding the revenue from retreats, and a 65% reduction in force in late June. Similarly, COVID-19 forced Hazon to close its retreat center in Falls Village, Connecticut, and cancel a variety of programs. There was a loss in revenue, and many staff members had to be let go.
Despite that, the merger is not due to job losses at either Pearlstone or Hazon, according to Manela.
“Both organizations have been and continue to be financially stable,” Manela said. “Doing the due diligence to make sure that was the case was an important factor during negotiations. Nobody was in a financial crisis. 
Manela added that the merger “was moreso motivated by a sense of huge opportunity, an alignment of values, goals and visions, and how much stronger we could be together.”
Hazon’s retreat center is fully booked for the rest of the year, and the organization has “strong program momentum going forward,” Savage said.
In spite of COVID-19, Manela said, Pearlstone has managed to reinvent itself, thanks to the work of its staff and supporters as well as The Associated. Programs have included an outdoor farm and forest school and an in-person summer camp.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Pearlstone kitchen staff has provided about 100,000 meals to communities in need.
“Pearlstone has been able to adapt, pivot, show great resilience and, in some ways, grow our impact in a very different way,” Manela said.
“For Baltimore to be the capital of this movement is really tremendous. It’s critical not just for our community but for communities everywhere.”
Savage believes that it will benefit the Jewish community to have a national organization headquartered in Baltimore — and not in New York, Los Angeles, Boston or Washington, D.C.
“Not only am I excited for the merger, but I think it makes sense,” Savage said. “The two organizations are almost twins with each other. This is really, really good for Baltimore.”
One practice that Hazon has made “less obscure,” Savage said, is shmitta, or the seventh year of the seven-year agricultural cycle as required by the Torah.
During this period of rest for the land, agricultural and economic adjustments are made to promote health, equity and justice.
Keeping with shmita — which begins this Rosh Hashanah in September — is one reason that Savage told the Hazon board last summer that he wanted to step down as CEO by this August.
In the days surrounding the announcement of the merger, British Columbia and Death Valley both hit record high temperatures. The changing climate is foremost on Savage’s mind.
“In the end, COVID is a kind of wake-up call to the American Jewish community, and to the world, about the need to plan for potential disruptions to human civilization,” he said. “And as huge as COVID-19 has been, it still pales beside the changes that a changing climate will bring.
“So as we merge with Pearlstone,” Savage said, “there are lessons to be learned and much work for us all to do.”
Of course, Savage won’t be spearheading the future of Hazon. Starting in January, he will take a part-time role with the organization from Israel. This October, he plans to participate in Hazon’s Israel Ride from Jerusalem to Eilat, which benefits the work of Hazon and the Arava Institute, one of the Middle East’s leading environmental academic and research institutions.
But Savage is confident in Manela, referring to him as a “superb leader.”
“There’s a lot of hope, excitement and understanding of the enormity of the challenges we face within the Jewish community and across the planet,” Manela said. “We’re ready to step in and seize the moment.”
A version of this story originally ran in the Baltimore Jewish Times via Mid-Atlantic Media.


Tags diaspora mergers and acquisitions Baltimore
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Tisha Be'av: Israel must end baseless hatred, rally together - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Made-in-Israel anti-viral nasal spray found effective against COVID

Enovid anti-viral nasal spray
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by