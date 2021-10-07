The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Michael Oren interviewed for Agency chairmanship

"Chairing the Jewish Agency would be the culmination and apogee of my life of service," Oren told The Jerusalem Post.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 7, 2021 20:36
MICHAEL OREN, in his role as ambassador to the US, speaks at a Holocaust event in Washington’s Capitol Rotunda in 2012 (photo credit: BENJAMIN MYERS/REUTERS)
MICHAEL OREN, in his role as ambassador to the US, speaks at a Holocaust event in Washington’s Capitol Rotunda in 2012
(photo credit: BENJAMIN MYERS/REUTERS)
The ten-member Jewish Agency For Israel chairmanship selection committee interviewed former deputy minister, MK and ambassador to Washington Michael Oren for the prestigious post on Thursday.
Oren is one of three candidates who have already been interviewed by the committee. Six more candidates will be interviewed ahead of the Jewish Agency Board of Governors meetings on October 24-26 in which the successor to President Isaac Herzog as agency chairman is set to be announced.
“I’ve dedicated my entire life to the strengthening, enrichment, defense and unity of the Jewish people,” Oren told The Jerusalem Post after the job interview. “Chairing the Jewish Agency would be the culmination and apogee of my life of service.”
Michael Oren at Zedekiah’s Cave (credit: GPO)Michael Oren at Zedekiah’s Cave (credit: GPO)
Oren Wwas born and raised in the US. He made aliyah through the Jewish Agency and resided in an agency absorption center for a year. He became a lone soldier in the IDF, and when he was in an MK, created the Lone Soldier Caucus. As a young man, he worked closely with Wings, as an emissary to Refusniks in the Soviet Union.
As ambassador to the US, he reached out to all streams of Judaism and insisted on speaking at Reform, Conservative and Orthodox synagogues. 
Oren worked closely with then-agency chairman Natan Sharansky to secure the Western Wall Agreement that was supposed to result in an egalitarian prayer site at the Kotel.
In the Knesset, he was a member of the Aliyah, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee and co-sponsored the bill initiating Aliyah Day. He has been Israel’s representative on the Birthright/Taglit steering committee and a board member of the agency’s Shlichim Institute.
“The Jewish people are on the brink of what could be a catastrophe of historic dimensions,” Oren said. “We stand to lose a large segment of people to assimilation and alienation from Israel and Jewish identity. Antisemitism is on an unbridled rise. There is only one institution that has the experience, the global outreach, the resources and the vision capable of bringing the Jewish people back from this brink.”
Oren said he had an advantage in being politically unaffiliated. The Kulanu Party he belonged to no longer exists. He said he has the ability to cross political divides in Israel and the Jewish world and work with any Israeli government.
Oren praised his fellow candidates for the post.
“I am honored to be in such an impressive field,” he said. “It says a lot about how far the Agency has come since it was thought of as a sinecure for failed politicians.”
The appointments of Sharansky and Herzog as agency chairmen greatly elevated the position, Oren said, adding that he hopes to continue that.
“It would be tragic if now, at this most critical time for the Jewish people, the position were again to be given to politicians who have limited familiarity with the Jewish world,” he said.
Since leaving politics, Oren has published books, consulted for hi-tech companies advancing Israeli technology abroad and ran Israel 2048, an organization that works with young Israelis to consider what they want Israel to look like on its 100th birthday. As agency chairman, he said he would reach out to young people in the Diaspora.
“The chairman must lead the agency in reaching out to young Jews where they are – not in synagogues, but online – with a message of inclusiveness, of both unity and respect for diversity and a reenergized Israel education designed to preserve and strengthen Jewish identity and Israel-Diaspora relations,” Oren said.


Tags Jewish Agency michael oren ambassador
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Medical interns highlight Israel's health system problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Harris fails by trying to please both sides - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Peter Lerner

Unions are the answer to COVID unemployment and work disputes - opinion

 By PETER LERNER
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

FDA decision to limit COVID booster shots didn't satisfy anyone - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Gershon Baskin

The UN speeches were disappointing, once again - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by