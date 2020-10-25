The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Museum of Jewish Heritage opens virtual field trips amid coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 25, 2020 03:39
A man points at a gold star inside the Museum of Jewish Heritage in the Manhattan borough of New York (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
Though museums might still be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, teachers and students can still take educational, virtual field trips to the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York for remote learning about the Holocaust and other parts of Jewish history.
The museum has provided teachers a variety of available lesson plans, such as free narrated trips, of which two options are available. One, titled “Meeting Hate with Humanity: Life During the Holocaust,” allows for students to learn about Jewish life before, during and after the Holocaust. The second, titled “Love Thy Neighbor: Immigration and the U.S. Experience,” teaches students about social activism, work and community in the Jewish immigrant experience.
In addition, there is the option for groups of students to take part in a digital tour in real time, as well as taking part in the renowned Holocaust Curriculum available on the museum's website.
For just teachers, the museum also provides free opportunities for professional development.
The museum also has a podcast available for free. Titled “Those Who Were There: Voices from the Holocaust,” which is the only history podcast with real firsthand testimony from Holocaust survivors, liberators and witnesses.
These options can all be viewed on their website, here: https://mjhnyc.org/education/
“We believe that by approaching study of the Holocaust from the perspective of the victims and survivors, we can move students from misunderstanding or indifference to empathy,” Elizabeth Edelstein, the museum’s vice president for education, said in a statement.
“Museums provide vital connections for young people to engage with the world, and with history. We are proud to continue facilitating these connections online during the pandemic.”
“We have seen some truly terrible acts of antisemitic rhetoric, vandalism, and violence in recent years,” museum president and CEO Jack Kliger explained.
“Now, as the nation grapples with disease and a depressed economy, we must actively guard against the scapegoating and bigotry that have historically surfaced in response to such crises. Education is key to that effort.”
Due to lessening restrictions, the museum was able to reopen its doors in September, but in a limited capacity. It can only be open three days a week (Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays) at 25% capacity, and only between 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.


Tags Holocaust museum Coronavirus COVID-19
