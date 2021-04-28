Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience to reopen in May

The Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience (MSJE) in New Orleans will be reopening the museum to the public on May 27, museum officials announced on Monday.The exhibits explore the way Jews in the American South influenced and throughout generations were influenced by the cultural heritage of their communities, covering 13 states and over 300 years of history. From the Colonial periods to the Civil Rights Movement. “We are excited to announce an opening date after a pause as a result of the pandemic,” said museum chair Jay Tanenbaum. “Jews in the south formed bonds of deep friendship and community-building with their non-Jewish neighbors." "These stories show how people of different backgrounds come together to create the American experience," he added. "This can be a bridge to a better understanding and future for all of us.”The exhibits will also show how Jewish immigrants adapted to southern life, and their bouts with issues of race and antisemitism, and how they dealt with it.Additional details on the museum's opening will be released in the coming weeks.
