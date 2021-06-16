The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Muslims in New Zealand walk out of conference on fighting terrorism

In response to comments by a panelist, audience members could be heard shouting "free Palestine" before walking out of the conference.

By LAUREN MORGANBESSER  
JUNE 16, 2021 22:43
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Northern Ireland v Israel - Windsor Park, Belfast, Britain - September 11, 2018 Free Palestine message displayed on a hill outside the stadium (photo credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Northern Ireland v Israel - Windsor Park, Belfast, Britain - September 11, 2018 Free Palestine message displayed on a hill outside the stadium
(photo credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)
More than a dozen Muslim audience members walked out in protest at New Zealand's first hui (New Zealand term for social gathering) on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism on Tuesday. 
The event was the country's first anti-terrorism conference, held in Christchurch, a city in the South Island of New Zealand. It featured a variety of experts discussing online extremism, the role of the media, and how to combat terrorism in the country.
During an panel on the causes of terrorism, comments from New Zealand Jewish Council spokesperson Juliet Moses sparked outcry. Moses denounced a "pro-Hezbollah" rally that was held in Auckland in 2018, saying that leaders should be consistent in condemning terrorism.
In response to her comments, audience members could be heard shouting "free Palestine" before walking out of the conference. Later, during a period of questions for the panel, an audience member responded to the speech by saying, "Hamas and Hezbollah are not terrorists. They are defending their land."
To The Jerusalem Post, Moses said, "I’m very dismayed that a factual statement should be considered to be so controversial and offensive to the Muslim community, and that my statement has been willfully distorted, including by an MP Golriz Ghahraman (who was not even there), and my message of unity and shared values has been overshadowed."
Additionally, in a joint statement published in response to the event, the "Friends of the New Zealand Jewish Community," representing various Jewish organizations in the country, reaffirmed the importance of condemning all terrorist groups, including Hezbollah and Hamas.
"We affirm the call made by Ms Moses: 'We need to hear leaders condemn all support for terrorism and all terrorism equally, whatever the source, target and circumstance - and even when it is not politically expedient to do so,'" according to a statement. 
Federation of Islamic Associations' spokesperson Abdur Razzaq said Moses' comments on Hezbollah and Hamas were "needlessly divisive" saying it was the "wrong place" to raise the issue.
However, Moses emphasized the way her comments have also brought people together. "I’m very grateful for the huge outpouring of support I have had. Apart from the Jewish community, I’ve had support from other Muslims and others in attendance, Iranians living in New Zealand, and people I don’t know at all who have contacted me to tell me how much support there is for simply saying all terrorism must be condemned - whatever the source," Moses told the Post.


Tags Muslims new zealand Palestine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Merav Michaeli should let Uber into Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Bennett family’s grace trumps its rivals’ gracelessness

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by