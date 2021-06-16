Muslims in New Zealand walk out of conference on fighting terrorism

The event was the country's first anti-terrorism conference, held in Christchurch, a city in the South Island of New Zealand. It featured a variety of experts discussing online extremism, the role of the media, and how to combat terrorism in the country.

During an panel on the causes of terrorism, comments from New Zealand Jewish Council spokesperson Juliet Moses sparked outcry. Moses denounced a "pro- Hezbollah " rally that was held in Auckland in 2018, saying that leaders should be consistent in condemning terrorism.

In response to her comments, audience members could be heard shouting "free Palestine" before walking out of the conference. Later, during a period of questions for the panel, an audience member responded to the speech by saying, "Hamas and Hezbollah are not terrorists. They are defending their land."

To The Jerusalem Post, Moses said, "I’m very dismayed that a factual statement should be considered to be so controversial and offensive to the Muslim community, and that my statement has been willfully distorted, including by an MP Golriz Ghahraman (who was not even there), and my message of unity and shared values has been overshadowed."

Additionally, in a joint statement published in response to the event, the "Friends of the New Zealand Jewish Community," representing various Jewish organizations in the country, reaffirmed the importance of condemning all terrorist groups, including Hezbollah and Hamas.

"We affirm the call made by Ms Moses: 'We need to hear leaders condemn all support for terrorism and all terrorism equally, whatever the source, target and circumstance - and even when it is not politically expedient to do so,'" according to a statement.

Federation of Islamic Associations' spokesperson Abdur Razzaq said Moses' comments on Hezbollah and Hamas were "needlessly divisive" saying it was the "wrong place" to raise the issue.

However, Moses emphasized the way her comments have also brought people together. "I’m very grateful for the huge outpouring of support I have had. Apart from the Jewish community, I’ve had support from other Muslims and others in attendance, Iranians living in New Zealand, and people I don’t know at all who have contacted me to tell me how much support there is for simply saying all terrorism must be condemned - whatever the source," Moses told the Post.

