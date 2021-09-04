The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

National Museum of American Jewish History emerges from bankruptcy

The plan also settles a debt with bondholders, including Morgan, who agreed to accept $14 million less than what they were owed. 

By ASAF SHALEV/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 4, 2021 05:31
The National Museum of American Jewish History. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The National Museum of American Jewish History.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
(JTA) — The National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia will come out of bankruptcy in the coming weeks after a former trustee stepped in to buy the museum building and lease it back for a nominal monthly rent of $1,000. 
Mitchell Morgan, a local real estate CEO,  will pay the museum about $10 million for its downtown property as part of a plan approved by a federal judge on Wednesday. 
The plan also settles a debt with bondholders, including Morgan, who agreed to accept $14 million less than what they were owed. 
“We’re living in a time that requires us to reflect on our values, and a time when our country needs institutions like the National Museum of American Jewish History that represent freedom and inclusivity,” Morgan said in a statement. 
The deal allows the museum to buy its building back after 42 months for the $10.1 million sale price plus 4%, Bloomberg Law reported. 
The museum filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2020 because it could not afford the debt from the construction of its new building, which opened on Independence Mall in 2010. 
Jay Rosenblatt, National Museum of American Jewish History (credit: Jay Rosenblatt, National Museum of American Jewish)Jay Rosenblatt, National Museum of American Jewish History (credit: Jay Rosenblatt, National Museum of American Jewish)
The following month, the pandemic and bankruptcy process led the museum to furlough two-thirds of its staff, with the bankruptcy making the institution ineligible for federal relief under the Paycheck Protection Program.
The museum was closed to visitors for public health reasons and since has operated virtually. A reopening date is forthcoming, the museum said in an update posted in July. 
Museum CEO Misha Galperin responded to the bankruptcy deal by calling Morgan a “mensch and a hero.”
“The initiative Mitch and his family have shown brings stability to this Philadelphia institution and preserves a beautiful treasure for the Jewish community, for the City of Philadelphia, and for our nation,” Galperin said in a statement.


Tags American Jewry museum Philadelphia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Prime Minister Bennett should speak with PA leader Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett’s greatest challenge might be Benny Gantz - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Corona-era resilience, Israel-style

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

The US is our ally, China is not our enemy - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
4

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
5

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by