Nevada woman charged with stalking after calling neighbors ‘Jewish pigs’

The charges came after police were called December 3 and told that she was damaging a Jewish neighbors apartment and defacing it with antisemitic symbols and graffiti.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the harassment apparently began immediately after the Jewish family moved into the apartment building on October 2.

“Approximately one week after moving in, McGarvie started putting up racist signs in her windows calling (the family) ‘Jewish pigs,’” the police report noted.

In numerous instances, the family encountered McGarvie outside their apartment frequently, in which one family member said that McGarvie “constantly says antisemitic statements and creates antisemitic signs against his family.”

The family's children have also been affected by the harassment after their seven-month-old baby was exposed to verbal obscenities and antisemitic slurs, in addition to anti-LGBT statements made about the family’s lesbian daughter.

McGarvie also wrote “Jewish Pedofiles” on an abandoned mattress and proceeded to drill into the family's drywall. She also yelled and banged on walls every night.

“These events and threats have made her family feel like they are prisoners in their own home,” the police report noted, in a statement from a family member.

A witness to the events said that that McGarvie engaged in making signs with antisemitic slurs, and in one case, leaving a dead pigeon on the family's doorstep and setting it on fire.

The Nevada woman denied harassing the Jewish family, claiming that they were siphoning gas into her apartment. McGarvie also expressed a fear of “chemical trails," a conspiracy theory that alleges long-lasting condensation trails, or "chemtrails", which consist of chemical or biological agents, are sprayed for nefarious purposes by aircraft.

Georgina McGarvie, a 57-year-old woman from Las Vegas, Nevada, was charged with felony aggravated stalking and property destruction on Wednesday after engaging in antisemitic harassment of her Jewish neighbors, according to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.