The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Nevada woman charged with stalking after calling neighbors ‘Jewish pigs’

The charges came after police were called December 3 and told that she was damaging a Jewish neighbors apartment and defacing it with antisemitic symbols and graffiti.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 9, 2020 17:51
Anti-Semitic graffiti is seen on a monument dedicated to the victims of the Krakow ghetto located at the site of the former concentration camp in Plaszczow (photo credit: REUTERS)
Anti-Semitic graffiti is seen on a monument dedicated to the victims of the Krakow ghetto located at the site of the former concentration camp in Plaszczow
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Georgina McGarvie, a 57-year-old woman from Las Vegas, Nevada, was charged with felony aggravated stalking and property destruction on Wednesday after engaging in antisemitic harassment of her Jewish neighbors, according to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.  
The charges came after police were called December 3 and told that she was damaging a Jewish neighbors apartment and defacing it with antisemitic symbols and graffiti. 
According to the  Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the harassment apparently began immediately after the Jewish family moved into the apartment building on October 2. 
“Approximately one week after moving in, McGarvie started putting up racist signs in her windows calling (the family) ‘Jewish pigs,’” the police report noted. 
In numerous instances, the family encountered McGarvie outside their apartment frequently, in which one family member said that McGarvie “constantly says antisemitic statements and creates antisemitic signs against his family.”
The family's children have also been affected by the harassment after their seven-month-old baby was exposed to verbal obscenities and antisemitic slurs, in addition to anti-LGBT statements made about the family’s lesbian daughter.
McGarvie also wrote “Jewish Pedofiles” on an abandoned mattress and proceeded to drill into the family's drywall. She also yelled and banged on walls every night. 
“These events and threats have made her family feel like they are prisoners in their own home,” the police report noted, in a statement from a family member. 
A witness to the events said that that McGarvie engaged in making signs with antisemitic slurs, and in one case, leaving a dead pigeon on the family's  doorstep and setting it on fire.
The Nevada woman denied harassing the Jewish family, claiming that they were siphoning gas into her apartment. McGarvie also expressed a fear of “chemical trails," a conspiracy theory that alleges long-lasting condensation trails, or "chemtrails", which consist of chemical or biological agents, are sprayed for nefarious purposes by aircraft.  


Tags United States crime antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis venture out into a post-coronavirus world By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yes, Israel has done well - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
Eli Cohen, the spy who was larger than life By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The Court’s independence and the threats it faces By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by