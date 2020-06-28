The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Nevut: Helping lone IDF veterans navigate the return to civilian life

Nevut, which means navigate in Hebrew, also provides veterans with personal development with one on one personal guidance as well as therapy sessions-group, lone or couples.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 28, 2020 13:19
Ari Abramowitz (Left) together with lone soldier veterans Naftoli and Jason packing food for the holidays for US Troops stationed abroad together with KosherTroops.com (photo credit: RABBI ARI ABRAMOWITZ)
Ari Abramowitz (Left) together with lone soldier veterans Naftoli and Jason packing food for the holidays for US Troops stationed abroad together with KosherTroops.com
(photo credit: RABBI ARI ABRAMOWITZ)
For the thousands of diaspora Jews who join the Israeli Defense Forces as lone soldiers, hundreds return to their home country after they are discharged from the military.
After three years of serving the State of Israel, many of these veteran lone soldiers feel lost and are unable to navigate their way back into civilian life.
Three years ago Rabbi Ari Abramowitz saw the need to smooth the transition for these veteran lone soldiers and provide them with a community where they can gather and share experiences as well as participate in leadership gatherings and more.
Nevut, which means navigate in Hebrew, also provides veterans with personal development with one on one personal guidance as well as therapy sessions-group, lone or couples.
“Our goal is to make sure that every veteran lone soldier succeeds, in every way,” Abramowitz who served in the IDF’s Nahal Yehuda battalion told The Jerusalem Post.
While the organization is still small-with about 450 members in chapters spread over the United States, Canada and England-according to Abramowitz, the main focus is on the quality provided to the veterans over the number of members.
“We grow every day, but I want to focus on quality,” he said, explaining that the main pillars of the organization are career, empowerment, and community.
“Even if lone soldiers return to the States, they are lone soldier veterans who share a common bond and same exact experience. It's the beauty because we have the same experience,” he said.
Lone Soldier Veterans Skiing Shabbaton - Winter Retreat(Photo Credit: Rabbi Ari Abramowitz)Lone Soldier Veterans Skiing Shabbaton - Winter Retreat(Photo Credit: Rabbi Ari Abramowitz)
There are close to 7,000 lone soldiers serving in the IDF at any given time, with close to half being new immigrants and the others being Israelis who are either orphans or have no family support.
During their time in the military, these lone soldiers are entitled to support from the Defense Ministry and various organizations and once they are discharged are provided with a one-time payment and support to complete their matriculation and psychometric exams.
But with no help or guidance through Israel’s bureaucracy, daunting even for those born in Israel, they face challenges with little or no assistance. And that has led to a significant number leaving Israel once they are done their service.
According to a recent report by Knesset’s Research and Information Center, half of the lone soldiers left Israel immediately after completing their military service.  And of the half that stayed, one third left shortly after.
Many veterans that come back to their home country don’t return to a family environment and are just as alone as they were in Israel after finishing their service.
“They won’t return home after coming back to the States, especially those who came from broken homes,” Abramowitz said.
Nevut provides subsidized therapy sessions and weekend retreats at least four times a year to veteran lone soldiers and their spouses as well as therapists, allowing the partner to understand what their husbands have or are going through as well as family members.
“I also speak to religious parents who don’t see their kids as ‘good kids’ after they joined the IDF and didn’t continue with their Yeshiva studies. I speak to them to make them understand that just because they took a different route they are still good kids.”
The chapter heads of the organization check in with their members every month and recently opened up WhatsApp groups to contact the veterans who might need help or just want someone to speak to about their shared experience in the IDF.
“They won’t say anything, but they need this,” Abramowitz said. “There are some veterans who have PTSD but their spouses don’t know about it, or that they could talk to therapists themselves. A lot of the time these guys are afraid to call, they are hiding their emotions, so I make sure that every day I reach out to them.”
According to him, these sessions have helped countless members, including those on the brink of suicide.
“One veteran said to us ‘what’s the point of living?’ But he was able to help through Nevut and six months later he reached out to me and told me that ‘the meeting saved my life,’” Abramowitz said. “ This organization has had a big impact on so many lone soldiers.”
Learning how to use your IDF experience for your career with Seth Farbman Co-Founder at VstockTransfer.com (Photo Credit: Rabbi Ari Abramowitz)Learning how to use your IDF experience for your career with Seth Farbman Co-Founder at VstockTransfer.com (Photo Credit: Rabbi Ari Abramowitz)
In addition to the aspect of emotional growth and community, Nevut also provides scholarships for veterans who have a clear path about their future career paths like EMTs, graphic designers, mechanics, or firefighters. While the scholarships are not large, all the fundraising for Nevut is done by Abramowitz “to help our veterans move forward” with their careers.
The community aspect of Nevut provides veterans with a unit, a band of brothers that they can continue to share experiences with, Abramowitz told the Post, stressing that the main pillar of the organization is to always be there for the veterans.
“Our community allows them to connect and allows us to find out the deeper story of what’s going on with them,” he said. “It’s an incredible experience to see the growth of lone soldiers, who always know they can reach out to us.”


Tags IDF lone soldier diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Reconciliation starts with ending racism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': There is a heavy price for annexation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The link between George Orwell, George Floyd and the Jews – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
For 'settlers,' annexation feels like making aliyah again – opinion By DAVID BRINN
My Word: Culture, corona and the Banai clan By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by