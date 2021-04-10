The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

New symbolic synagogue at Babyn Yar massacre site unveiled on Yom HaShoah

The synagogue was opened at a ceremony that included special prayers led by Ukraine & Kyiv Chief Rabbi Yaakov Dov Bleich.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
APRIL 10, 2021 16:25
The first Jewish prayer space at Babyn Yar. (photo credit: BYHMC)
The first Jewish prayer space at Babyn Yar.
(photo credit: BYHMC)
The Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center (BYHMC) has unveiled the first Jewish prayer space at Babyn Yar.
The symbolic synagogue structure was opened on Thursday, Holocaust Remembrance Day, at a ceremony that included special prayers led by Ukraine & Kyiv Chief Rabbi Yaakov Dov Bleich alongside nine other rabbis (numbers limited due to COVID-19 restrictions in Ukraine).
The event was addressed by Jewish world leaders and other dignitaries.
 
At the Babyn Yar ravine there were 33,771 Jewish victims shot by the Nazis within just two days, September 29-30, 1941.
Tens of thousands of Ukrainians, Roma, mentally ill, and others were shot thereafter at Babyn Yar throughout the Nazi occupation of Kyiv.
The estimated number of victims murdered at Babyn Yar is around 100,000, making it Europe’s largest mass grave.
Designed by renowned international architect Manuel Herz, the symbolic synagogue takes its inspiration from the pop-up book and 17th and 18th-century wooden Ukrainian synagogues.
It forms part of a wider planned multi-faith space for prayer and reflection, to be completed in due course.
Rabbi Bleich at the synagogue in Babyn Yar (BYHMC).Rabbi Bleich at the synagogue in Babyn Yar (BYHMC).
The symbolic synagogue is the first construction to be completed in the planned Babyn Yar memorial complex, which will stretch over 150 hectares, making it one of the world’s largest Holocaust memorial centers.
“Babyn Yar is a place of memory,” Ilya Khrzhanovsky, BYHMC’s artistic director, said. “History is literally absorbed in the ground here. We wanted to create a space that enables the story of Babyn Yar to be closer and relevant to everyone, regardless of nationality, gender, age, or religion. People who visit this complex will inevitably find themselves exposed to and better understand the Babyn Yar tragedy.”
Opening of a Torah scroll at Babyn Yar (BYHMC).Opening of a Torah scroll at Babyn Yar (BYHMC).
Khrzhanovsky continued: “The last survivors of the Holocaust, who bear witness to those horrors, are passing away. In a short period, the direct connection to past events will disappear, future generations will lose the opportunity to know, understand, and feel what happened 80 years ago. The Babyn Yar tragedy and the tragedy of the Second World War will fade into history and become an abstract event. Our task is to avoid it.”
Rabbi Bleich said that “for many years, Babyn Yar has had no proper stone or memorial. I find it telling that the first structure of the memorial will be a place for introspection and prayer designed symbolically as a synagogue. This will help visitors relate to the mass murder that took place in Babyn Yar and not forget the spirituality or the origins of those Jews murdered on the eve of Yom Kippur and Yom Kippur itself.”



Tags Holocaust synagogue Memorial
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Ofer Cassif's assault requires serious self-examination - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Brian Blum

With the end of the pandemic, comes the return of choice - opinion

 By BRIAN BLUM
Haley Cohen

The Cuomo scandal and the Jewish community - comment

 By HALEY COHEN
Asher Maoz

Yuli Edelstein is one of the most honest Israeli politicians - opinion

 By ASHER MAOZ
Salem Alketbi

Dam crisis: Options at hand for Egypt - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by