The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

New synagogue announced at Babyn Yar on eve of Kristallnacht commemoration

Kiev’s first new synagogue since Ukrainian independence in 1991 will be built at Babyn Yar, the site where almost 34,000 Jews were massacred by the Nazis in September 1941.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 9, 2020 14:49
The new synagogue at Babyn Yar (photo credit: BABYN YAR HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL CENTER)
The new synagogue at Babyn Yar
(photo credit: BABYN YAR HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL CENTER)
The Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center (BYHMC) announced that a new synagogue will be built at Babyn Yar, the site in Kiev where almost 34,000 Jews were massacred by the Nazis in September 1941. 
 
The synagogue, which will be Kiev’s first new synagogue since Ukrainian independence in 1991, is scheduled to open to mark the 80th year since the Babyn Yar massacre occurred. Construction of the synagogue has the full support of leading local rabbis and church leaders. 
 
Ilya Khrzhanovsky, the BYHMC artistic director said, “The Nazis massacred Jews of every background at Babyn Yar – Religious and non-religious alike. It is important that there is a physical space which will allow those who wish to pray in their memory to do so. The synagogue which we are building, will for the first time provide such an opportunity.”
 
The initiative is supported by representatives of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations (AUCCRO), a letter of support from whom will be published next week. AUCCRO Chairman, Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine Epiphanius has already expressed his support. “The tragedy of Babyn Yar is known all over the world as one of the terrible symbols of the Holocaust and the suffering of the innocent. This place is soaked in the blood of the tens of thousands of innocent people who were killed here. Our generation and those who will live after us have no right to forget this tragedy. Everyone, regardless of religion, must be able to remember their relatives, the people who died here, to honor their memory and to pray for their restand that this catastrophe should never happen again”.
The announcement comes just days before the anniversary of the Kristallnacht pogrom in 1938. Tens of synagogues in Ukraine are participating in a global campaign to commemorate the anniversary this year. Kiev’s Great Choral Synagogue will be joined by tens of others, in leaving their lights on for the night of 9 November, as a powerful gesture to remember the victims of Kristallnacht and in opposition to all forms of hatred and discrimination: https://kristallnacht.motl.org/houses-of-worship-institutions
 
March of The Living’s “Let There Be Light” campaign will see hundreds of houses of worship across the world keep their lights on. Furthermore, thousands of people from dozens of countries have submitted personal messages of hope via the campaign website - kristallnacht.motl.org So far, they include messages from heads of state, Holocaust survivors, world leaders, public figures, cultural and sporting personalities. 
 
The personal messages will be projected on a number of buildings across the world of religious and spiritual significance, which will feature in a global online broadcast. They include the Old City Walls in Jerusalem and Coventry Cathedral in UK. 
 
Rabbi Yaakov Dov Bleich, Chief Rabbi of Kyiv and Ukraine, and member of Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center supervisory board, who supports the project, said: “It is not only incredibly gratifying but also extremely important that so many synagogues and institutions in Ukraine are taking part in this campaign. Hopefully it will lead to a real determination from many in Ukraine to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and to learn its lessons.”

 
In addition to the participation of synagogues in Ukraine, the personal message submitted by Natan Sharansky, Chair of the Supervisory Board of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center, has been selected for projection on the Old City Walls in Jerusalem.  
 
Commenting on the importance of remembering Kristallnacht, Rabbi Bleich said, “The reason Kristallnacht led to the Holocaust was the lack of serious action by world leaders in reaction to the destruction and desecration of hundreds of Synagogues in Germany and Austria on November 9, 1938. 
 
“The world must learn the lesson to never sit idly by when evil is committed against a nation, a people or a religion. As we well know, the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing. #LetTherebeLight should be the wake-up call and a reminder to all to react forcefully to signs of discrimination, and intolerance.”


Tags Holocaust kristallnacht March of the Living
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's gov't needs to bond with Biden By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
Micah Halpern Cheering for Biden is followed by antisemitic slurs towards Jews - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
5 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by