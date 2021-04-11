New unique living space opens for Jews at U of Illinois

The construction of the US's first university-affiliated Jewish living quarters in the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is finally complete. The project was started in 2017, and the facilities are open to students applying for the 2021-2022 class. Chabad. The residence includes 32 two-bedroom suites, with each containing modern furniture, Smart TVs, as well as Wi-Fi throughout the building. There will also be complimentary housekeeping, a beverage and snack bar, and, perhaps most importantly, study rooms. "The response we’ve already received from students and parents alike tells us this is a very desired housing opportunity," said Lauren Ramshaw, the site manager from the Ramshaw Real Estate company responsible for managing the Illini Chabad property.Rabbi Teichel and his wife Goldie have been energizing and leading the Jewish community on campus for the past 18 years through Illini
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}"We look forward to serving the first class of Illini Chabad residents." The housing is being offered as Private Certified Housing through the university, a program that is unique to Illinois. The way it works that private housing facilities become open to students who need housing. "After 18 years of growth in Jewish life for our campus, housing is the next big step. We are proud and excited for this new chapter," the couple said. Two weeks ago, a Jewish advisory council was established to combat antisemitism on campus. “This is a step forward, a good step forward, in solving the problem of dealing with antisemitism on campus,” Erez Cohen, co-chairman of the council said at the time. The decision to establish a council was modeled after the success of the one at the University of California-Berkeley. The final report for the council is expected in May.