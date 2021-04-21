New York man arrested after hitting group of hasidic men with car

A man was arrested after running into a group of hasidic men in Williamburg, New York on Saturday evening, according to JNS.The NYPD spokesperson said that five men were hit by the vehicle, with one sustaining a foot injury. "Officers discovered five males who came into a contact with a gray Honda SUV which reversed into them," said NYPD Det. Sophia Mason. "One of the victims, an 82-year-old male, sustained a foot injury and was removed by EMS to Cobble Hill Hospital for treatment.Officers identified the suspect as Shokhobiddin Bakhritdinov, 26. Video shows the man exiting his vehicle for a short period of time to assess the scene, then getting back into his car before placing it in reverse to back into the five men crossing the street.Following the altercation, the group of men appealed to the driver to get out of the car. However, the driver instead pulled off in haste, and was later charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
