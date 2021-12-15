The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
NY mayor Eric Adams moves inauguration to after Shabbat for Jewish supporters

Incoming New York mayor Eric Adams has long had a strong base of support within New York City’s Orthodox Jewish communities.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 15:43

Updated: DECEMBER 15, 2021 15:48
Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends a rally at City Hall the day before the election in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 1, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends a rally at City Hall the day before the election in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 1, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
Eric Adams will delay his public inauguration ceremony by several hours on Saturday, Jan.1 to accommodate his Jewish supporters, The Forward reported Tuesday.
Traditionally, the inauguration of New York City’s elected officials takes place on Jan. 1 at noon. This year, Jan. 1 is a Saturday, meaning the midday ceremony would be happening on Shabbat when observant Jews typically do not travel.
Adams decided to shift the ceremony until later in the evening after Shabbat ends so his observant Jewish supporters could attend.
Adams has long had a strong base of support within New York City’s Orthodox Jewish communities. In the crowded primary, Adams was the favorite of Orthodox groups in Brooklyn along with Andrew Yang. Though he did not win a majority of the vote in heavily Hasidic Borough Park in the November general election, Adams mentioned the Hasidic community there in his victory speech.
Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Eric Adams reacts as he speaks after being declared victor at his election night party in Brooklyn, New York, US November 2, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY) Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Eric Adams reacts as he speaks after being declared victor at his election night party in Brooklyn, New York, US November 2, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
“It doesn’t matter if you are in Borough Park in the Hasidic community, if you’re in Flatbush in the Korean community, if you’re in Sunset Park in the Chinese community, if you’re in Rockaway, if you’re out in Queens, in the Dominican community, Washington Heights — all of you have the power to fuel us,” Adams said in his speech the night of the election.


Tags United States new york diaspora new york city
