The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

NY town board meeting disrupted by antisemitic, homophobic zoom-bomb

"The suspects stated multiple times 'I am going to bomb your village tonight and ISIS is coming to your village.'"

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2020 03:44
FILE PHOTO: A student takes classes online with his companions using the Zoom app at home (photo credit: REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A student takes classes online with his companions using the Zoom app at home
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A South Nyack village board meeting on zoom was targeted by a "zoom-bomb" by two people who started spamming the meeting with antisemitic, racist and homophobic comments, according to local lohud news.
The two, believed to have been a man and a woman, entered the call wearing goggles, face masks and hats, threatened the village in New York and made vulgar and offensive comments, at one point displaying a Nazi swastika flag.
"The suspects stated multiple times 'I am going to bomb your village tonight and ISIS is coming to your village,'" said South Nyack-Grand View police chief Daniel Wilson in a news release.
One of the zoom-bombers displayed a rainbow flag stating "This is what I do to LGBTs" with a person being beheaded in the background, added Wilson.
The meeting was interrupted about seven times, according to police.
South Nyack Mayor Bonnie Christian was targeted with vulgar comments by the two, who cursed out Jews and made racist comments about African-Americans.
"That was disgusting. Our police are investigating. We don’t tolerate that behavior," said Christian, according to lohud.
The meeting was discussing the possibility of hiring a consulting firm to study the possible impact of dissolving the village.
The functions of the village would possibly be transferred to Orangetown.
One of the concerns surrounding the decision is the development of the 107-acre Nyack College by the Yeshiva of Viznitz, which initially plans to operate schools for 500 high-schoolers and college-age students at the site, according to lohud.
Antisemitic and racist Zoom-bombing attacks have targeted and disrupted a number of meetings and virtual events around the world since the platform became widely used as the coronavirus pandemic began.


Tags new york antisemitism zoom
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo How Israel went from right to wrong on coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Why does IDF chief Aviv Kochavi not speak to the public? – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
2 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
3 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
4 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by