NY town board meeting disrupted by antisemitic, homophobic zoom-bomb

The two, believed to have been a man and a woman, entered the call wearing goggles, face masks and hats, threatened the village in New York and made vulgar and offensive comments, at one point displaying a Nazi swastika flag.

"The suspects stated multiple times 'I am going to bomb your village tonight and ISIS is coming to your village,'" said South Nyack-Grand View police chief Daniel Wilson in a news release.

One of the zoom -bombers displayed a rainbow flag stating "This is what I do to LGBTs" with a person being beheaded in the background, added Wilson.

The meeting was interrupted about seven times, according to police.

South Nyack Mayor Bonnie Christian was targeted with vulgar comments by the two, who cursed out Jews and made racist comments about African-Americans.

"That was disgusting. Our police are investigating. We don’t tolerate that behavior," said Christian, according to lohud.

The meeting was discussing the possibility of hiring a consulting firm to study the possible impact of dissolving the village.

The functions of the village would possibly be transferred to Orangetown.

One of the concerns surrounding the decision is the development of the 107-acre Nyack College by the Yeshiva of Viznitz, which initially plans to operate schools for 500 high-schoolers and college-age students at the site, according to lohud.

Antisemitic and racist Zoom-bombing attacks have targeted and disrupted a number of meetings and virtual events around the world since the platform became widely used as the coronavirus pandemic began.

