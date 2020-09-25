NYC’s Jewish Museum to reopen Oct. 1 following 6-month closure

Visits to the museum located on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan will be free through the end of December. The museum will allow special preview visits by members beginning on Thursday.

Museum visitors must order timed tickets, and the number of visitors will be limited to 25% capacity in observance of New York’s coronavirus regulations. In addition, visitors must have their temperature taken before entry and wear a mask during their visit.

