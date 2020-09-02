The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Orgs to send emissaries, launch initiatives to connect with UAE Jews

The WZO will send its emissaries, who will be the first permanent Jewish emissaries to an Arab country, and the ADL will collaborate with Jewish Council of the Emirates.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 22:35
A United Arab Emirates (UAE) flag waves alongside an Israeli flag (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)
A United Arab Emirates (UAE) flag waves alongside an Israeli flag
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)
The World Zionist Organization (WZO) will send its first permanent emissaries to be stationed in Dubai, making them the first Jewish emissaries to serve in an Arab country.
The normalization deal reached between the UAE and Israel in mid-August through the mediation of the Trump administration, opened up many new opportunities for Israelis and Emiratis, but those mostly targeted business and financial avenues. Never before was it possible to send Jewish permanent representatives to serve the Jewish community in an Arab country.
The pioneers chosen for the unprecedented mission are Yaacov and Zolty Eisenstein, who are married, and will establish and run a Jewish kindergarten in Dubai where they will teach the local community about the heritage of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.
Yaacov and Zolty Eisenstein, WZO's permanent emissaries to Dubai. (Credit: Courtesy)Yaacov and Zolty Eisenstein, WZO's permanent emissaries to Dubai. (Credit: Courtesy)
They will also include establishing an Ulpan, a center for learning Hebrew, and will also include arranging events for Jewish holidays and traditional festivals.
While the WZO already established contact with the Jewish community in Dubai, and was even approached by the Orthodox Union of Jewish Congregations of America with a request of exploring the possibility of sending emissaries to the UAE, the historic mission was only made possible after the normalization deal and a recent trip to Dubai be a US and Israeli delegation.
"This is an important milestone in the history of the Zionist Movement through all its years of existence. We will continue to operate in every way to strengthen the connection between the State of Israel and Jewish communities in the diaspora and to strengthen the Jewish identity of our people throughout the world, including tiny dispersed communities," Chairman of the WZO, Avraham Duvdevani said.
The announcement by the WZO marks a new phase in deepening the relations between Israel and the UAE, because it formally connects between Jewish communities that had mostly been disconnected before.
Another instance of reigniting this seemingly lost relationship between the Jewish community in Dubai and the global Jewish community, is the latest joint announcement made by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Jewish Council of the Emirates (JCE), pointing at plans of exploring cooperation between the organizations.  
In the coming weeks, according to the announcement, the ADL and the JCE will launch research groups that will focus on finding ways of assisting the Jewish community in the UAE, with the end goal of monitoring extremism in the region and helping dismantle harmful stereotypes about Jews, Israelis, Americans, Muslims and Christians.
Recently, the Emirati Jewish community has also been subjected to a spike in manifestations of online hate speech, so ADL will advise on best practices for responding to hate on social media platforms.
The research groups will be chaired by ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt and Rabbi Yehuda Sarna, Chief Rabbi of the Jewish Council of the Emirates, who also serves as an adjunct professor at New York University and NYU Abu Dhabi.  
Rabbi Sarna said that he hopes that the normalization deal and the new cooperative initiative with ADL will help grow the relatively small Jewish community in the UAE.  
“Our vibrant community, the first new Jewish community established in centuries on Arab soil, is preparing to grow many times over in the wake of the landmark Abraham Accord. We are planning for a flourishing ‘lighthouse’ community, a platform open for interfaith engagement throughout the region. We anticipate the Jewish population will increase tenfold over the next three years and intend to do so along with ADL’s mentorship on a broad array of best practices,” Sarna said.


Tags diaspora jews anti-defamation league INSS World Zionist Organization UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opening up kashrut certification is a step in the right direction By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Gil Troy Natan Sharansky’s memoirs are a made-in-Jerusalem story By GIL TROY
Amotz Asa-El Gantz comes of age as a politician by countering Netanyahu's manipulation By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
2 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
3 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by