The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Orthodox community is not taking COVID-19 seriously. We have to do better.

Now, with our cases rising and the governor taking a strong stance, our leadership fomented theories on persecution, antisemitism, freedom of religion and more.

By BLIMI MARCUS  
OCTOBER 9, 2020 13:35
Ripped signs warning against the dangers of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic posted on a wall in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn on October 07, 2020. (photo credit: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/GETTY IMAGES)
Ripped signs warning against the dangers of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic posted on a wall in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn on October 07, 2020.
(photo credit: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/GETTY IMAGES)
This morning I am sitting at work in numb silence. What is happening in my Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park is painful, unacceptable and 100% preventable.
As a healthcare professional who understands the dangers of this virus, I’ve been urging my community to take this pandemic seriously for months. And I’m so disappointed in what our most visible response has become.
This week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he will reimpose restrictions that will temporarily close non-essential businesses and will limit the size of gatherings in houses of worship to help slow the spread of the virus.
The choice to see the governor’s decision as an attack on religious freedom led many in my community to argue that the treatment of our neighborhoods and zip codes was based on “picking on” the Jews and “anti-Semitism,” “reminiscent of the Holocaust.”
For months, we have had the opportunity to unite around safe public health behaviors. There were two rules: wear masks, avoid crowds. That’s all.
It is no secret that from May to September, my community failed to follow these rules. Many felt the disease had run its course in our streets.
But signs of an uptick in September still did not induce a change in behaviors, until threats to shut us down led to widespread mask wearing in the public arena.
Let me rephrase this: the neighborhood masked up by Yom Kippur due to threats of school, shul and business shutdowns, not in response to rising cases and threats to their loved ones’ health.
And the meager leadership we have encouraged this logic.
Now, with our cases rising and the governor taking a strong stance, our leadership fomented theories on persecution, antisemitism, freedom of religion and more.
The culmination of all of these inappropriate responses? Shameful protests, injuries, rampant desecration of God’s name.
We live in a country and state whose health department officials provided us guidance on having safe Yomim Tovim, from how to conduct Yom Kippur davening to how to Sukkah hop safely. How lucky are we? How grateful should we be, to be given bespoke pandemic guidance?
Our leadership —political and religious — had a chance to encourage their community members to take the rules seriously, make a Kiddush Hashem and sanctify God’s name, and keep their loved ones safe.
They failed. And instead, they stoked a fire that shames us all.
I am crying today, as we all should be. We are in the news, acting shameful, yet feeling righteous about it.
And we cannot even do teshuvah for it for another whole year. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.


Tags Israel Ultra-Orthodox haredim
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting perceptions of the Holocaust in the Arab world By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Israel's leadership was responsible it would look after everyone By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum The Pence-Harris debate and a divided America By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Coping with PTSD since the establishment of Israel By EHUD OLMERT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by