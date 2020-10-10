Orthodox Jew beaten on Coney Island boardwalk

The assault happened on Tuesday afternoon in front of the famous Cyclone roller coaster at Surf Ave. and West 10th St., Boropark24 reported. The victim, who was not named, was briefly knocked unconscious and required medical attention.

Shmilu Follman, a coordinator for the Borough Park Shomrim, an emergency response group that serves the Jewish community, told the news site that staff searched the scene but could identify no suspects.

Assaults against Jews in the city have spiked over the past year as part of a nationwide surge. Last year saw the most anti-Semitic incidents in the United States since at least 1979, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Of those, more than one-fifth occurred in New York, where about 20% of American Jews live.

