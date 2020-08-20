The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Orthodox runner hires lawyer in bid to move Olympic marathon from Saturday

The marathon at the Tokyo games, which were postponed from this summer because of the coronavirus, is set for a Saturday in August 2021.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
AUGUST 20, 2020 06:01
Israel's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
JERUSALEM — Beatie Deutsch, a Sabbath-observing mother of five and aspiring Olympic marathoner in Israel, has hired an attorney to ensure that she can run in the race next year.
The marathon at the Tokyo games, which were postponed from this summer because of the coronavirus, is set for a Saturday in August 2021.
Deutsch’s attorney wrote to the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee requesting the event, which is usually run on a Sunday, be moved. It was listed for a Sunday when the 2020 Olympics schedule was announced but later changed when a venue outside of Tokyo was chosen for the race.
In March, when the Tokyo Olympics were changed to 2021, Deutsch wrote a letter to the International Olympic Committee to request that the event be held on a day other than Saturday.
The response, according to the Aug. 18 letter from attorney Akiva Shapiro of the New York law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, was that “once dates and session times are agreed and set, the scheduling of events to cater for religious practices is just not something we can accommodate given the range of religious considerations we would have to take into account across the 2,000 athletes that compete in athletics.”
In his letter to the Executive Committee, Shapiro wrote that “The concept of reasonable accommodations for religious beliefs and observances is a well-established principle under U.S. law, which provides a readily applicable framework for balancing individual rights against countervailing considerations and practicalities.” He noted that religious accommodations were made for Muslim athletes in the 2012 Summer Olympics, which coincided with Ramadan, including alternative meal times, and scheduling endurance events early in the day.
Deutsch, who moved to Israel from New Jersey in 2009, is known for running in a skirt, sleeves that fall below her elbow and a headscarf. The Orthodox runner does not train or compete from sundown on Friday until sundown on Saturday. Deutsch missed the last World Championships because the marathon was run on a Friday night.
She ran her first marathon less than five years ago, at the age of 26, and her second in Tel Aviv while seven months pregnant with her fifth child.
“Ms. Deutsch is in a unique position to be a role model to others, particularly women and athletes of every faith, as her story illustrates that it is never too late to chase one’s dreams, and that athletes can do so while balancing motherhood and staying true to their values,” her attorney wrote.
Deutsch has yet to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics either by its time of 2:29:30 or by world ranking.


Tags olympics jewish shabbat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to realize UAE will use F-35 jets against Iran, not Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern We need a friend in the White House no matter who wins the Presidency By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Why we only sit shiva for family By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by